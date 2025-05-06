Key features of ICMLive

ICMLive software showing a city with colorful visuals indicating the areas prone to flooding

Integrated water tech

Connect with model, SCADA, and GIS for real-time system performance updates and rainfall impact

Accurate modeling

Automatically harvest and quality-check data using the InfoWorks ICM Timeseries Data (TSD).

Alerts for proactive operations

Run a 24-hour automated live modeling system with the ability to interrogate forecast conditions

Scenario analysis

Explore control scenarios backed by real-time data acquisition to predict future outcomes

Powerful risk assessment

Analyze risks and network anomalies in real-time and act to avoid emergency scenarios

Operational digital twin

Model results improve day-to-day operations using real-world inputs to simulate system behavior

More features of ICMLive

Modeling for operations and maintenance

Real-time data acquisition

Collect real-time data from supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) historians and other sources for accurate system analysis.

Hydraulic model integration

Integrate with hydraulic models to provide a comprehensive view of system performance.

Weather forecast integration

Predict the impact on collection systems and flooding by incorporating forecast rainfall data.

Alternative control scenarios

Allow the exploration of different control scenarios to optimize system operations during adverse conditions.

Early warning systems

Provide early warnings for potential flooding and overflow events to mitigate risks.

Decision-making support

Inform decision making with real-time analysis and predictive modeling.

2D culvert modeling

Support advanced 2D culvert modeling for more accurate and robust infrastructure simulations.

Collaborative catchment modeling

Facilitate collaborative modeling efforts for both urban and rural catchments.

Emergency management

Integrate emergency management features for real-time operational forecasting and response planning.