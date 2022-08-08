Autodesk AutoCAD Web: Essential drafting and design capabilities for your everyday needs

What is Autodesk AutoCAD Web?

Autodesk AutoCAD Web is a trusted solution for architects, engineers, and construction professionals with the core AutoCAD® commands that you need for light editing and basic designs—all at an attractive price. With AutoCAD Web, formerly known as the AutoCAD Web App and AutoCAD Mobile App, you can: 

  • Use familiar drafting tools online in a simplified interface

  • Access and update DWG™ files from anywhere

  • Quickly collaborate on a design directly from the job site

AutoCAD Web overview (video: 1:08 min)

Why use AutoCAD Web?

Vital drafting tools

Access tools and commands to draft online or via mobile with the precision of AutoCAD.

Collaborative workflows

Bring your team together to review and edit CAD drawings where you are.

Continuous connectivity

Open files directly from Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs, or leading cloud storage providers.

Anywhere access

Operate the cloud-based app from a web browser—no need to install AutoCAD.

Work anytime, anywhere.

Included with an AutoCAD subscription

Access to AutoCAD on mobile and web is also included with an AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT subscription.

Includes access to mobile apps

With AutoCAD Web, you also get access to the mobile apps available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

 

What you can do with Autodesk AutoCAD Web

Update designs from your web browser or mobile device

No installation required to edit, create, share, and view CAD drawings. Simply visit web.autocad.com, sign in, and begin. Or install the mobile app and work straight from your device.

Quickly access your DWG files

Simplify workflows by opening DWG files directly in the AutoCAD web or mobile app from Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs, Microsoft OneDrive, Box, Dropbox, or Google Drive. 

Work offline and sync later

Bring CAD drawings to the job site and beyond: With AutoCAD on mobile, access projects in the mobile app without an internet connection and sync later at the office or home. 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How can I use Autodesk AutoCAD Web?

Autodesk AutoCAD Web, formerly known as the AutoCAD Web app and AutoCAD Mobile app, is used to access core Autodesk AutoCAD commands for light editing and generating fundamental designs, collaborate with others, add change notes and markups without altering an existing desktop drawing, and access CAD files in the cloud. Please see the full FAQ for more information.

Who uses Autodesk AutoCAD Web?

Anyone interested in accessing core Autodesk AutoCAD commands on web or mobile, including viewing, editing, or creating fundamental designs.

Is Autodesk AutoCAD Web included with an AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT subscription?

Yes, the Autodesk AutoCAD web and mobile apps are included with an Autodesk AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT subscription.

Which operating system does AutoCAD Web software run on?

AutoCAD on mobile can run on iOS, Android, and Windows. See AutoCAD on mobile system requirements (US Site) for version details.

AutoCAD on the web is supported by 64-bit Google Chrome, 64-bit Mozilla Firefox, and 64-bit Microsoft Edge on Windows or Mac. See AutoCAD on the web system requirements for version details.  

How can I access AutoCAD Web?

To access AutoCAD Web, you can log in to from a supported browser or download the app on your mobile device. See support documentation (US Site) for more information.


Compare related products

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD LT

AutoCAD LT

DWG TrueView

DWG TrueView

2D drafting and design

limited
complete
na

Cloud integration

complete
complete
na

DWG markup and review

complete
complete
limited

Automation and customization

na
limited
na

Capabilities

Complete

Complete

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A