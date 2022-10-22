Compare AutoCAD vs Revit

Compare the features of AutoCAD and Revit, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.

Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more

Pricing

Monthly US$230 US$320 US$390
Annual US$1,820 US$2,545 US$3,115
3 year US$5,460 US$7,635 US$9,345

Overview

Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers, and contractors.

Architectural modeling

Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Components: doors, windows, etc. Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Design options Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Rooms and areas Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Site modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Stairs and ramps Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Railings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Massing studies Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Floor plans, sections, elevations

Limited

Comprehensive

Comprehensive
Create geometry from floor plans Checkmark Checkmark
8,500+ intelligent architectural objects Checkmark Checkmark
Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards Checkmark Checkmark
BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format Checkmark Checkmark
ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB Checkmark Checkmark

Structural modeling

Structural walls, floor slab Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Structural foundation wall and Isolated

Limited

Comprehensive

Comprehensive
Structural columns, beams, and braces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Slanted columns Checkmark Checkmark
Trusses Checkmark Checkmark
Steel connections Checkmark Checkmark
Reinforcement, rebar modeling Checkmark Checkmark

MEP modeling

HVAC duct systems Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Mechanical equipment Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Piping and plumbing systems Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Fabrication parts Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Electrical and lighting systems Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Accurate MEP documentation Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create MEP drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
MEP, HVAC symbol libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
10,500+ intelligent MEP objects Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Piping parts alignment Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Calculate forces on parts, objects Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Construction modeling

Parts Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assemblies Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Phases Checkmark Checkmark
Revisions Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Advanced modeling

Create groups for repeating elements Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Family editor environment Checkmark Checkmark
Send Revit content to FormIt Pro Checkmark Checkmark
In-place modeling Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shaped edited floors and roofs Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Global parameters Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Conceptual massing, adaptive components Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark

Map 3D toolset

Incorporate GIS topology Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain CAD, GIS data Checkmark Checkmark
Aggregate GIS data with design data Checkmark Checkmark
Access spatial data in multiple sources Checkmark Checkmark
Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas Checkmark Checkmark
Reports for water, wastewater, and gas Checkmark Checkmark
Create geometries from geomap data Checkmark Checkmark
Insert geomapping data Checkmark Checkmark

Electrical design

Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Organize in a project-based structure Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Use consistent project standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Wiring diagram error checking Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent electrical symbols Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards Checkmark Checkmark

Mechanical design

Design parts, assemblies, products Checkmark Checkmark
Intelligent tool palettes Checkmark Checkmark
Import external CAD geometry Checkmark Checkmark
Automate bills of materials creation Checkmark Checkmark
Automate part updates Checkmark Checkmark
Assign parametric constraints for parts Checkmark Checkmark
Object materials and mass properties Checkmark Checkmark
700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts Checkmark Checkmark
ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support Checkmark Checkmark

Collaboration

Interference check, copy/monitor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Shared view Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360 Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360 Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud Models for Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Worksharing (multiuser environment) Checkmark Checkmark
Shared coordinates among projects Checkmark Checkmark
Revit Server Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark
Import and convert PDFs Checkmark Checkmark

Simulation and analysis

Area analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Route analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Electrical load analysis Checkmark Checkmark
MEP systems analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Energy Optimization for Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Lighting Analysis with Autodesk Rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Solar analysis Checkmark Checkmark
Sun and shadow studies Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analytical model Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analysis results exploration Checkmark Checkmark
Structural analysis Checkmark Checkmark

Presentation and visualization

Enhanced 2D smoothing and line displays Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Convert to DWG objects Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Assign objects to layers with colors Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
High quality 3D graphics rotation/panning Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Realistic, conceptual 3D geometric views Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create professional renderings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Creation and detailing of concepts Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Compatible for 3D printing Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Sketchy lines Checkmark Checkmark
Shadows and ambient shadows Checkmark Checkmark
Architectural depth cueing Checkmark Checkmark
Displaced elements Checkmark Checkmark
Realistic view styles Checkmark Checkmark
Orthographic, perspective, walk-throughs Checkmark Checkmark
Smooth lines with anti-aliasing Checkmark Checkmark
Occlusion culling Checkmark Checkmark
Cloud rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Photorealistic materials Checkmark Checkmark
In product rendering Checkmark Checkmark
Decals Checkmark Checkmark
Edit scans with raster and vector tools Checkmark Checkmark

Plant 3D

Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Materials reports Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Structural members to support 40 standards Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Create, maintain plant design drawings Checkmark Checkmark
Automate P&IDs Checkmark Checkmark
Share isometrics, orthographics reports Checkmark Checkmark
400+ intelligent plant objects Checkmark Checkmark
Includes equipment, support templates Checkmark Checkmark

Cloud and mobility

Access, view, or edit remotely Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Publish, share, and collaborate online Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Works with popular cloud services Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Cohesive user experience Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Annotate dwg files in airplane mode Checkmark Checkmark
AutoCAD mobile app Checkmark Checkmark
AutoCAD web app Checkmark Checkmark

Support and stability

Automate updates and notifications Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Includes service packs, updates Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Certified hardware support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Available dedicated phone support Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Extensive user community Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Guides, tutorials, and training center Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Access to releases from prior years Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customize installs for your company Checkmark Checkmark
Network deployment Checkmark Checkmark

User interface

Customize menu, ribbon interfaces Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Context-sensitive ribbons Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Identify, place blocks from library Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit, print logical drawing sets Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, edit, and create CAD blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Quick access recent or favorite blocks Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Load Autodesk Family browser Checkmark Checkmark
Tailored user experience Checkmark Checkmark

Documentation

Smart annotation tools Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Print batches of drawings Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
2D detail lines, 2D detail components Checkmark Checkmark
Revision tracking Checkmark Checkmark
Dimensioning, tagging, annotation, text Checkmark Checkmark
Phasing Checkmark Checkmark
Schedules, material takeoff Checkmark Checkmark
Rebar shape images Checkmark Checkmark
Embedded schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Panel schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Duct and pipe pressure loss reports Checkmark Checkmark
View filters Checkmark Checkmark
Graphical column schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Xref compare Checkmark Checkmark
TrustedDWG™ file validation Checkmark Checkmark
Create reusable block libraries Checkmark Checkmark
Detect and comply with CAD standards Checkmark Checkmark
Tracked changes within drawings Checkmark Checkmark

Interoperability

DWG, DXF file format Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF) Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
IFC Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Import, expot PDF's Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Walk-throughs and images, FBX, NWC Checkmark Checkmark
Room/Area reports, schedules Checkmark Checkmark
Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files Checkmark Checkmark
DGN, SketchUp, DWF markup Checkmark Checkmark
Point clouds Checkmark Checkmark
SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, family types Checkmark Checkmark

Data management

Tag and schedule elements in linked files Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Copy/paste elements from links Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Customize visibility of linked models Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Open, edit all Revit file types Checkmark Checkmark
Link Revit files Checkmark Checkmark
Work with non-native data Checkmark Checkmark

APIs and automation

Create custom keystroke commands Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Edit multiple object properties Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Record repetitive keystroke sequences Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Industry-specific object libraries Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Autodesk App Store access Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
3rd party API add-ins Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Macros Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Generative Design in Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Software developer kit (SDK) Checkmark Checkmark
Dynamo for Revit Checkmark Checkmark
Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360 Checkmark Checkmark
Integrate coordinated BIM models Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor Checkmark Checkmark
Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360 Checkmark Checkmark
Attach, edit, display point clouds Checkmark Checkmark
AutoLISP programming and automation Checkmark Checkmark
Visual LISP functionality Checkmark Checkmark
Visual Basic applications Checkmark Checkmark

System requirements

Processor

2.5-3+ GHz

2.5-3+ GHz

2.5-3+ GHz
Microsoft Windows

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit

10, 64-bit
Apple macOS

Big Sur v11, Windows required for all AutoCAD toolsets

Big Sur v11, Windows required

Big Sur v11, Windows required
Virtualization

VMware or Parallels

VMware or Parallels

Linux
Disk space

9-16 GB

30 GB

30 GB
RAM

8-16 GB

8-32 GB

8-32 GB
Video graphics card

DirectX 11 capable

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory

DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
Browsers

Chrome

Chrome

Chrome