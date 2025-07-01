& Construction
The Processes and BIM requirements are in accordance with ISO 19650 standards and all companies must be ready as there will be no exception for BIM regardless of project sizes, stages or disciplines.
Assess your current approach and see how much your organisation could benefit from shifting to BIM, whether it be improving design maturity, collaboration or increasing your competitive edge.
BIM enables your infrastructure teams to better coordinate their work, identify errors earlier, and deliver superior work that helps keep you ahead of the competition1.
“BIM is now our standard way of delivering projects. It’s now the case that BIM is used for most of what we do - it plays a powerful role in unifying and aligning our processes, standards and procedures.”
Juan Alberto Tena Florez
Regional Digital Design Manager, KEO Design Division
Khansaheb, an 85 year old company and one of the leading construction and facilities management companies in the UAE, has fully embraced the benefits of digitisation for their business and clients.
Atkins and FAST Consortium are using Autodesk BIM solutions to design and deliver three lines of the Riyadh Metro.
How Khatib & Alami’s application of BIM helped achieve a time saving of 25% in the design stage, as it reimagines Kuwait’s busiest highway, the Fahaheel Expressway.
The new ADM BIM Mandate demonstrates the industry's shift to BIM.
Equip your Infrastructure teams with the right technology and solutions to stay competitive.
