UAE AECO Executive Dinner

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 7:00PM - 10:00PM

Coya, Four Seasons Jumeirah

Join us for an intimate evening of networking, insights, and dining with Autodesk's Global AEC Strategy leadership team and a select group of senior regional industry leaders. This is a great opportunity to engage with fellow executives, discuss industry trends, and explore potential collaboration.

Please register to secure your place, as spots are limited to ensure a personalized experience.

*This is an invite only dinner and you can reach out to Adele Coelho with any questions.