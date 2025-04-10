UAE AECO Executive Dinner

Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 7:00PM - 10:00PM
Coya, Four Seasons Jumeirah
Join us for an intimate evening of networking, insights, and dining with Autodesk's Global AEC Strategy leadership team and a select group of senior regional industry leaders. This is a great opportunity to engage with fellow executives, discuss industry trends, and explore potential collaboration.
Please register to secure your place, as spots are limited to ensure a personalized experience.
*This is an invite only dinner and you can reach out to Adele Coelho with any questions.
