How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (English) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Date: 25 April 2024
Format: Roundtable followed by dinner
Time: Roundtable | 3:00 PM - 6:45 PM Dinner | 7:00 PM - 8.30 PM
Venue: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Al Safa Meeting Room
Restaurant: Prime68 Steakhouse
Autodesk’s "Construction Leaders Roundtable and Dinner," featuring Nicolas Mangon, Vice President of AEC Industry Strategy at Autodesk and Sidharth Haksar, Vice President of Construction Strategy and Industry Partnerships at Autodesk will bring together leading subject matter experts and our eminent customers to discuss the latest trends and advances in the Middle East region’s AECO industry.
The event will include keynote presentations by Autodesk Senior Strategy Leadership and open discussions among the participants covering current construction topics:
This roundtable will provide you with an opportunity to gain insights and learn from the best in the field while providing opportunities to network with other professionals who are passionate about the AECO industry. Your presence as an honorary guest will be highly valued and will contribute significantly to the discussions shaping the future of the construction industry.
Kindly secure your attendance by registering now.
3:00 PM - Arrival & Networking
3:20 PM - Welcome & Opening
Naji Atallah | Head of Construction and Manufacturing-EMEA Emerging
3:25 PM - Autodesk Vision for the AECO Industry
Nicolas Mangon | VP – Worldwide AEC Strategy
4:05 PM - Autodesk Construction Strategy for Executives
Sidharth Haksar | VP – Construction Strategy and Industry Partnerships
4:40 PM - Break
5:00 PM - Insightful Interactive Workshop for Executives:
Facilitating Digital Transformation for the Middle East Construction Supply Chain
Tristan Randall | Senior Business Development Executive
6:15 PM - Autodesk Building, Transportation and Water Strategy for Executives
Guillaume Joubert | Senior Manager, Transportation Industry & Business Strategy
6:40 PM - Closing Remarks
Naji Atallah | Head of Construction and Manufacturing-EMEA Emerging
6:45 PM - Dinner & Networking
Nicolas Mangon, a leader in AEC Industry Strategy at Autodesk, brings profound expertise in spearheading the industry transformation to Building Information Modeling (BIM) and the cloud. Educated at the prestigious Ecole Spéciale des Travaux Public’s Institution for Civil and Structural Engineering, his visionary leadership has been instrumental in advancing innovative solutions to address the complex challenges of the AEC industries.
Sidharth Haksar leads Strategy & Industry Partnerships for Autodesk Construction Solutions. In his role, he leads the strategic planning process across the organization to frame the long-term strategy and closely monitors the industry and technology landscape to evaluate potential expansion opportunities including acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships with third-party construction tech companies as well as service providers. He is also responsible for crafting and representing Autodesk's point of view on the future of construction. Sid holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.