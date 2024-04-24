We are delighted that you're attending our "Construction Leaders Roundtable and Dinner," featuring Nicolas Mangon, Vice President of AEC Industry Strategy at Autodesk and Sidharth Haksar, Vice President of Construction Strategy and Industry Partnerships at Autodesk.



This roundtable will bring together Autodesk’s leading subject matter experts and our eminent customers to discuss the latest trends and advances in the Middle East region’s AECO industry.



The event will include keynote presentations by Autodesk Senior Strategy Leadership and open discussions among the participants covering current construction topics:

The rising role of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins and Extended Reality in Construction

Digital Project Delivery

Elevating BIM Maturity in the United Arab Emirates

Autodesk's Focus and Investment Areas

This roundtable will provide you with an opportunity to gain insights and learn from the best in the field while providing opportunities to network with other professionals who are passionate about the AECO industry.