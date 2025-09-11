& Construction
The Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards honours an inspiring collection of innovators, exploring bold opportunities with technology to transform their industries and make a lasting impact in our region.
Submissions open: September 23, 2025
Submissions close: October 17, 2025
Winner notifications via email by: November 7, 2025
Share your project and highlight the skills, expertise and creativity of your team.
Showcase your thought-leadership and inspire others to design in new ways.
Spotlight your success and expand your network in the Middle East, and beyond.
Award submissions will be carefully evaluated, and the winners will be selected by a panel of Autodesk leaders and internal industry experts.
The panel will take into consideration:
Awards from the following five categories will be presented to companies from architecture, engineering & construction.
Celebrates exceptional creativity, complexity and innovation in design. The award recognizes work that is redefining the boundaries of architecture and engineering. Through thoughtful use of technology and a strong design vision, they are shaping the future of the built environment.
Recognizes a project or organization leading the charge in modernizing construction and highlights outstanding adoption of digital workflows, industrialized construction, collaboration or sustainable building methods that demonstrate the future of construction today.
Visionary owner who exemplifies leadership, collaboration, and commitment to excellence throughout the project lifecycle. From concept to operation, they inspire trust with end-clients and ecosystem by championing innovation, transparency, and long-term value creation.
Presented to an individual who is a pioneer and that has embraced emerging technologies—such as AI, automation, or digital twins— and wide adoption to push the AECO industry forward. It celebrates bold experimentation that sets new benchmarks for innovation.
Highlights a firm championing sustainability by designing with the end in mind. This award recognizes outstanding measurable efforts in sustainable design and construction—prioritizing energy efficient materials, carbon reduction, and resilience in the built environment.