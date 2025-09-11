The Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards

The Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards honours an inspiring collection of innovators, exploring bold opportunities with technology to transform their industries and make a lasting impact in our region.

Recognition for industry innovators

About the Awards

About the Awards

The Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards honours an inspiring collection of innovators, exploring bold opportunities with technology to transform their industries and make a lasting impact in our region.

Important Dates

Important Dates

Submissions open: September 23, 2025

Submissions close:  October 17, 2025

Winner notifications via email by: November 7, 2025

Benefits of submitting

Exposure

Exposure

Share your project and highlight the skills, expertise and creativity of your team.

 

Credibility

Credibility

Showcase your thought-leadership and inspire others to design in new ways.

 

Opportunities

Opportunities

Spotlight your success and expand your network in the Middle East, and beyond.

 

Brilliance Awards

Winner Selection and Criteria

Award submissions will be carefully evaluated, and the winners will be selected by a panel of Autodesk leaders and internal industry experts.

The panel will take into consideration:

  • Use of Autodesk solutions, innovative processes, and other emerging technologies.
  • The complexity of the project.
  • Specific, quantifiable results demonstrating the success that your company/customer has achieved with Autodesk solutions.
  • Impact to the industry as a whole

Overall Categories

Awards from the following five categories will be presented to companies from architecture, engineering & construction.

Design of the Year

Design of the Year

Celebrates exceptional creativity, complexity and innovation in design. The award recognizes work that is redefining the boundaries of architecture and engineering. Through thoughtful use of technology and a strong design vision, they are shaping the future of the built environment.

 

Submit now
Next Gen Contractor

Next Gen Contractor

Recognizes a project or organization leading the charge in modernizing construction and highlights outstanding adoption of digital workflows, industrialized construction, collaboration or sustainable building methods that demonstrate the future of construction today.

 

Submit now
Trusted Owner

Trusted Owner

Visionary owner who exemplifies leadership, collaboration, and commitment to excellence throughout the project lifecycle. From concept to operation, they inspire trust with end-clients and ecosystem by championing innovation, transparency, and long-term value creation.

 

Submit now
Brilliance Award for Tech Trailblazer

Brilliance Award for Tech Trailblazer

Presented to an individual who is a pioneer and that has embraced emerging technologies—such as AI, automation, or digital twins— and wide adoption to push the AECO industry forward. It celebrates bold experimentation that sets new benchmarks for innovation.

 

Submit now
Brilliance Award for Planet First

Brilliance Award for Planet First

Highlights a firm championing sustainability by designing with the end in mind. This award recognizes outstanding measurable efforts in sustainable design and construction—prioritizing energy efficient materials, carbon reduction, and resilience in the built environment.

 

Submit now