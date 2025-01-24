Design in 2D, model in 3D, collaborate from anywhere with AutoCAD

With the power of Autodesk AI, insights, and automations, AutoCAD helps professionals like you to turn a vision to reality.

Design with precision and efficiency

AutoCAD with its specialized toolsets is essential for architects, engineers, construction professionals, operators (AECO), and for manufacturing professionals worldwide who strive to deliver quality design. With AutoCAD you can:

  • Design and annotate 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects
  • Automate drafting tasks to place objects with AI, compare drawings, create schedules, publish layouts, and more
  • Maximize productivity with customized workspaces, AutoLISP, APIs, and apps

Transform your project delivery with digital collaboration

With built-in integrations between AutoCAD and Autodesk Docs, discover how you can enable digital project delivery to offer more streamlined processes and increase productivity across teams.

AI insights and automation

Discover new features powered by Autodesk AI to help you unlock insights and automations in AutoCAD—including Smart Blocks, Markup Assist, and My Insight: Macro Advisor.

What’s new in AutoCAD?

Explore the latest features in Autodesk AutoCAD software, including enhanced core functionality, new AI features, automation, and more insights.

Already an AutoCAD user?

Unlock the power of AutoCAD. Our exclusive on-demand webinar series for beginners and advanced users offers valuable insights, tips, and techniques to help you access capabilities.

 

Join AutoCAD Webinars

Find inspiration in others

Discover how industry leaders are using AutoCAD to drive innovation, achieve remarkable results, and attain unmatched precision and efficiency. Read all the customer success stories now.

Read Customer Stories

Elevate your productivity

Interested in learning how to achieve an average productivity gain of up to 58% for key collaboration tasks* from your current AutoCAD subscription? Take a few minutes to review this in-depth study.

 

Download report

Disclaimer

* Depending on user expertise level with AutoCAD and based on experience and training. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is”, without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.

 