Installation for administrators

Combine network license files

In Autodesk Account, you can generate a license file that automatically combines network licenses for multi-user products. However, this automatic method sometimes doesn’t include all your licenses. For example, this can happen when two licenses are purchased from different Autodesk accounts. In this case, combine your network licenses manually by adding license statements in the new file to the end of the existing file.

 

You can safely combine the following:

  • Licenses for different Autodesk products, regardless of the version. Example: Revit and 3ds Max.
  • Non-package licenses for different versions of the same product. Example: Revit 2015 and Revit 2016.

You can’t combine package license files for different versions of a product when they are of the same type. For example, you can’t combine a subscription license file for AutoCAD 2019 with a subscription license file for AutoCAD 2017. But you can combine a subscription AutoCAD license file with a perpetual AutoCAD license file.

 

Tip: If you have problems with a complex combination scenario, contact Autodesk Support . Instead of combining the licenses yourself, you can request a new license file that includes all the licenses you want to combine. This new license file has a single-issue date for all product licenses, preventing them from superseding earlier licenses.

To combine licenses manually

Important: When combining licenses of the same type, the same product, and the same version, make your license count cumulative by generating the licenses on the same date. Otherwise, the count in the latest generated license supersedes the count in a license generated on an earlier date.

  1. Back up your existing license file before you begin editing.
  2. Examine the license files you want to combine to ensure that the top lines are identical, from SERVER to VENDOR. The following example shows the applicable lines for a single-server model:

SERVER XXHP0528 0019bbd68993
USE_SERVER
VENDOR adskflex port=2080

  1. Open both the existing and newly issued license files in an ASCII text editor.
  2. Copy everything after the VENDOR line from the newly issued license file.
  3. Paste the new license statements at the end of the existing license file.
  4. To include other new license files, copy statements from each new license file and paste them at the end of the existing license file.
  5. Save the new combined license file.
  6. Stop and restart the server that contains the updated license file. Upon restart, the server reads the new file.

Note: For Windows servers, the LMTOOLS utility has a command for rereading a license file without stopping the server. However, it is more reliable to stop and restart the server.

 

The following example shows how to paste license statements for a multi-user subscription package license for AutoCAD 2019 with a maintenance subscription package license for AutoCAD 2018.

 

Important: The first three lines, from SERVER to VENDOR, should appear only once in the combined file.

 

Multi-user subscription package license file for AutoCAD 2019:

SERVER ServerName 112233445566 
USE_SERVER 
VENDOR adskflex port=2080 
PACKAGE 64300ACD_T_F adskflex 1.000 COMPONENTS="87084ACD_2019_0F \ 
            86830ACD_2018_0F 86604ACD_2017_0F 86445ACD_2016_0F \ 
            86295ACD_2015_0F 86063ACD_2014_0F" OPTIONS=SUITE \ 
            SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_T_F ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 SIGN="0C88 7FB2 8EFF \ 
            B69F CA47 9DCA 7257 B3B1 FB5E A7DD AE99 3484 FC99 BB50 4095 \ 
            0B0D 360F 45ED 0339 CAC9 1676 0835 B058 B477 2730 140C 1474 \ 
            5438 72B9 A08F" SIGN2="1B3F 3D96 EA74 9A35 EF52 5473 9835 AAF5 \ 
            E51F 94F1 24A8 8DAB 543C 4AF6 13CC 14DD F4F7 D0B5 1E67 DFCF \ 
            784B 1E5C 8070 7243 BAB8 1FFD C4A8 351F 38B3 74B9" 
INCREMENT 64300ACD_T_F adskflex 1.000 05-dec-2019 5 \ 
            VENDOR_STRING=commercial:extendable SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_T_F \ 
            DUP_GROUP=UH SUITE_DUP_GROUP=UHV ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 \ 
            BORROW=4320 SN=XXX-XXXXXXXX SIGN="1252 747C E19B 4747 20C4 \ 
            0AC6 F0EF F080 0638 C4AC 2957 0B76 3F38 5A6F 450B 0B33 8D07 \ 
            668A 253A C36D B1C4 0AEB 6F30 2D4A B212 C7AE 6E30 1367 4625 \ 
            8794" SIGN2="0676 9206 A072 071E C234 61A7 D2B1 73CA 205D 7EC2 \ 
            4C4E 9418 F3B3 EA84 9D88 0B2C B3CC 387F 402E 440D F1F8 B718 \ 
            B9A4 4F70 06D3 09DF B000 DEDC D868 D08B"[end code block]

Maintenance subscription package license file for AutoCAD 2018:

SERVER ServerName 112233445566
USE_SERVER
VENDOR adskflex port=2080
PACKAGE 64300ACD_F adskflex 1.000 COMPONENTS="86830ACD_2018_0F \ 
            86604ACD_2017_0F 86445ACD_2016_0F 86295ACD_2015_0F \ 
            86063ACD_2014_0F" OPTIONS=SUITE SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_F \ 
            ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 SIGN="095F F56E A04F F51A 678E 7238 31C3 \ 
            3354 15DE 9EC4 CD84 EBE4 2B42 A76B 6581 1A32 216B 5779 E054 \ 
            6CE8 5C0A 5F9B C10E 688A 6DFE 17E8 0C99 199B 09CB 10FE" \ 
            SIGN2="1890 92E2 C99D 07CB B2C6 4E5A D431 A18F 4C75 D528 B24D \ 
            9C29 C7AA EF9B 7FCC 0E08 B90D D837 19B3 705A 999E FF64 2DE4 \ 
            DA3C 31DF 1C3C 2DC5 BD6A 2FD0 B4E8" 
INCREMENT 64300ACD_F adskflex 1.000 permanent 5 \ 
            VENDOR_STRING=commercial:permanent SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_F \ 
            DUP_GROUP=UH SUITE_DUP_GROUP=UHV ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 \ 
            BORROW=4320 SN=xxx-xxxxxxxx SIGN="0BFB 92A1 27C4 F495 8175 \ 
            5201 CA14 F315 78B9 D48F 77E4 C840 EA1B 6417 79E0 0015 5D57 \ 
            C2C9 0149 35C2 C232 9109 5ECF D399 C7CE 038D D4D6 0A8F 1275 \ 
            5629" SIGN2="0AE6 68F7 4A27 9657 51EC B41C B3D3 225D 655C 1420 \ 
            CCCA CB1B C7BA 8D4E D6A9 1B22 1DE1 DF21 E7D5 4F8B AC1B 3B90 \ 
            683F E90F D364 B903 FA0D DC6F 6271 F491"

Resulting combined license file:

SERVER ServerName 112233445566 
USE_SERVER 
VENDOR adskflex port=2080 
PACKAGE 64300ACD_T_F adskflex 1.000 COMPONENTS="87084ACD_2019_0F \ 
            86830ACD_2018_0F 86604ACD_2017_0F 86445ACD_2016_0F \ 
            86295ACD_2015_0F 86063ACD_2014_0F" OPTIONS=SUITE \ 
            SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_T_F ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 SIGN="0C88 7FB2 8EFF \ 
            B69F CA47 9DCA 7257 B3B1 FB5E A7DD AE99 3484 FC99 BB50 4095 \ 
            0B0D 360F 45ED 0339 CAC9 1676 0835 B058 B477 2730 140C 1474 \ 
            5438 72B9 A08F" SIGN2="1B3F 3D96 EA74 9A35 EF52 5473 9835 AAF5 \ 
            E51F 94F1 24A8 8DAB 543C 4AF6 13CC 14DD F4F7 D0B5 1E67 DFCF \ 
            784B 1E5C 8070 7243 BAB8 1FFD C4A8 351F 38B3 74B9" 
INCREMENT 64300ACD_T_F adskflex 1.000 05-dec-2019 5 \ 
            VENDOR_STRING=commercial:extendable SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_T_F \ 
            DUP_GROUP=UH SUITE_DUP_GROUP=UHV ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 \ 
            BORROW=4320 SN=XXX-XXXXXXXX SIGN="1252 747C E19B 4747 20C4 \ 
            0AC6 F0EF F080 0638 C4AC 2957 0B76 3F38 5A6F 450B 0B33 8D07 \ 
            668A 253A C36D B1C4 0AEB 6F30 2D4A B212 C7AE 6E30 1367 4625 \ 
            8794" SIGN2="0676 9206 A072 071E C234 61A7 D2B1 73CA 205D 7EC2 \ 
            4C4E 9418 F3B3 EA84 9D88 0B2C B3CC 387F 402E 440D F1F8 B718 \ 
            B9A4 4F70 06D3 09DF B000 DEDC D868 D08B" 
PACKAGE 64300ACD_F adskflex 1.000 COMPONENTS="86830ACD_2018_0F \ 
            86604ACD_2017_0F 86445ACD_2016_0F 86295ACD_2015_0F \ 
            86063ACD_2014_0F" OPTIONS=SUITE SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_F \ 
            ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 SIGN="095F F56E A04F F51A 678E 7238 31C3 \ 
            3354 15DE 9EC4 CD84 EBE4 2B42 A76B 6581 1A32 216B 5779 E054 \ 
            6CE8 5C0A 5F9B C10E 688A 6DFE 17E8 0C99 199B 09CB 10FE" \ 
            SIGN2="1890 92E2 C99D 07CB B2C6 4E5A D431 A18F 4C75 D528 B24D \ 
            9C29 C7AA EF9B 7FCC 0E08 B90D D837 19B3 705A 999E FF64 2DE4 \ 
            DA3C 31DF 1C3C 2DC5 BD6A 2FD0 B4E8" 
INCREMENT 64300ACD_F adskflex 1.000 permanent 5 \ 
            VENDOR_STRING=commercial:permanent SUPERSEDE=64300ACD_F \ 
            DUP_GROUP=UH SUITE_DUP_GROUP=UHV ISSUED=05-Dec-2018 \ 
            BORROW=4320 SN=xxx-xxxxxxxx SIGN="0BFB 92A1 27C4 F495 8175 \ 
            5201 CA14 F315 78B9 D48F 77E4 C840 EA1B 6417 79E0 0015 5D57 \ 
            C2C9 0149 35C2 C232 9109 5ECF D399 C7CE 038D D4D6 0A8F 1275 \ 
            5629" SIGN2="0AE6 68F7 4A27 9657 51EC B41C B3D3 225D 655C 1420 \ 
            CCCA CB1B C7BA 8D4E D6A9 1B22 1DE1 DF21 E7D5 4F8B AC1B 3B90 \ 
            683F E90F D364 B903 FA0D DC6F 6271 F491"

See also

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support