What’s new in Autodesk Docs 2025

 Do more with Autodesk Docs

NEW

 Content Catalog

Cloud-based digital asset management solution increases efficiency and productivity for design teams by providing a centralized source of approved digital assets for BIM models. (video: 2:16 min.)
 Video: Content Catalog overview

NEW

AutoCAD Markup Import

Import and sync PDF markup files from Autodesk Docs directly in AutoCAD with Markup Import.

NEW

3D Issue Markups

Easily communicate identified issues questions when reviewing 3D models and aggregates. (video: 53 sec.)

Features of Autodesk Docs

AEC collaboration made simple

Design-to-construction connection

Connect teams on the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform, allowing easy transfer of information from design to construction.

Document control

Get the right information into the right hands with structured folders and robust permission tools.

Document approvals

Reduce manual effort and automate the review of drawings, models, and documents before publishing and sharing.

Full set of markup tools

Communicate and collaborate with project teams using a full set of markup tools.

Centralized issue tracking

Track and resolve issues and increase accountability from a single, centralized list.

Transmittal creation and tracking

Easily create and share transmittals with project teams, and track transmittals with a full audit trail.

Desktop Connector

Open, save, move, rename, and delete files directly from your desktop with Desktop Connector.

Integration with AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D

Streamline workflows and reduce duplication with integrated Autodesk tools such as AutoCAD, Revit, and Civil 3D.

2D and 3D support

Seamlessly upload and view 2D drawings and 3D models so teams have the right information.

ENHANCED

Bridge 

Share data across accounts, like from a general contractor to a subcontractor. Enhance cross-team collaboration, reduce rework, and improve control and ownership of project information.

Common administration experience

Manage users, permission control, templates, and other project setup tools from a centralized location.

Mobile access for the field

Keep the office and field connected with access to the Autodesk Build PlanGrid mobile app.

Integration with BuildingConnected

Maintain a centralized source of truth between BuildingConnected and Autodesk Docs with a two-way file sync.

