Software piracy occurs when one or more of the following happen:
- Software is modified or hacked
- Keys or accounts are copied or sold
- Usage does not comply with the licensing terms of use – for example, software is copied or used on more computers than authorized by its license
Software piracy exposes businesses and consumers to security threats like malware and can lead to decreased efficiencies in organizations. Only genuine, legally licensed Autodesk software is warranted and supported by Autodesk with access to the latest features, security updates, previous versions and more.