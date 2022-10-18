Revit vs Revit LT

How to buy
Compare the features of Revit and Revit LT and learn which BIM software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D and more
|Monthly
|£78
|£372
|£450
|Annual
|£600
|£2,940
|£3,594
|3 years
|£1,800 (3 annual payments)
|£8,820 (3 annual payments)
|£10,782 (3 annual payments)
|
Simplified 3D BIM tool for producing 3D architectural designs and documentation.
|
Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
|
Powerful BIM and CAD tools to unlock workflows for designers, engineers and contractors.
|Walls, floors, roofs, ceilings, columns
|Component families: doors, windows, etc.
|Design options
|Rooms and areas
|Site modelling
|Stairs and ramps
|Railings
|Massing studies
|Structural walls, floor slabs
|Structural foundation walls and isolation
|Structural columns, beams and braces
|Slanted columns
|Trusses
|Steel connections
|Reinforcement, rebar modelling
|HVAC duct systems
|Mechanical equipment
|Piping and plumbing systems
|Fabrication parts
|Electrical and lighting systems
|Parts
|Assemblies
|Create groups for repeating elements
|Family editor environment
|Send Revit content to FormIt Pro
|in-place modelling
|Shaped edited floors and roofs
|Global parameters
|Conceptual massing, adaptive components
|Cloud Models for Revit
|Worksharing (multi-user environment)
|Interference check, copy/monitor
|Shared co-ordinates among projects
|Revit Server
|Shared views
|Area analysis
|Route analysis
|MEP systems analysis
|Energy optimisation for Revit
|Lighting analysis with Autodesk Rendering
|Solar analysis
|Sun and shadow studies
|Structural analytical model
|Structural analysis results exploration
|Structural analysis
|Sketchy lines
|Shadows and ambient shadows
|Architectural depth cueing
|Displaced elements
|Realistic view styles
|Orthographic/perspective views, walkthroughs
|Smooth lines with anti-aliasing
|Occlusion culling
|Cloud rendering
|Photorealistic materials
|In-product rendering
|Decals
|Automate updates and notifications
|Includes service packs, updates
|Certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials and training centre
|Access to releases from prior years
|Customise install for your company
|Network deployment
|Customise menu, ribbon interfaces
|Context-sensitive ribbons
|Family library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Load Autodesk Family browser
|Tailored user experience
|2D detail lines, 2D detail components
|Revision tracking
|Dimensioning, tagging, annotation and text
|Phasing
|Schedules, material take-off
|Rebar shape images
|Embedded schedules
|Panel schedules
|Duct and pipe pressure loss reports
|View Filters
|Graphical column schedules
|DWG, DXF file format
|Images (JPG, JPEG, BMP, PNG, TIFF)
|IFC
|DWG, DXF, DGN, DWF, DWFx
|Walkthroughs and images, FBX, NWC
|Room/area reports, schedules
|Linked Rhino 3DM and FormIt AXM files
|Import, export PDFs
|DGN, SketchUp, DWF mark-up
|Point clouds
|SAT, ADSK, gbXML, ODBC, Family Types
|Open, edit all Revit file types
|Link Revit files
|Tag and schedule elements in link files
|Copy/paste elements from links
|Customise the visibility of linked models
|Work with non-native data
|Generative Design in Revit
|Autodesk App Store access
|Software developer kit (SDK)
|3rd party API add-ins
|Macros
|Dynamo for Revit
|Processor
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|Microsoft Windows
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|
10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS
|
|
|
|Linux
|
|
|
|Disk space
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|RAM
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome
|
Chrome