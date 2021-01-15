Free Navisworks viewers

Download Navisworks Freedom or Navisworks NWC Export Utility

3D viewers for Navisworks

Navisworks Freedom

Get the whole-project view using Navisworks solutions. Combine design data created in AutoCAD, Revit and other applications with models created by other design tools. Then, view these files with Navisworks® Freedom viewer software. NWD files viewed with Navisworks Freedom give stakeholders equal access to explore and experience whole projects.

The Navisworks Freedom free download creates compressed, more secure NWD format files. A practical solution to streaming large CAD models, NWD files require no model preparation, third-party server hosting, setup time or ongoing costs.

Features

  • Simplifies opening of NWD and 3D DWF files
  • Enables viewing of model hierarchy, object properties and embedded review data, including viewpoints, animations, redlines and comments
  • Includes full set of navigation tools, including Walk, Look Around, Zoom, Zoom Box, Pan, Orbit, Examine, Fly and Turntable
  • Supports real-time display of materials and lighting

Download

  1. Download Navisworks Freedom
  2. Install
    Run the downloaded executable to unpack the Freedom installer to a location of your choice and to begin the installation process. Note that administrator rights are needed to install this product.
  3. Learn more
    A Readme, Installation Guide and other important documentation are accessible from within the installer. Navisworks Freedom includes a comprehensive help system.

Navisworks NWC Export Utility

The distributable NWC file exporter lets project teams using Navisworks software generate whole-project models for simulation and analysis. Team members can generate optimised NWC files directly from design applications without needing a licensed seat for Navisworks. The NWC exporter works with a range of products, including AutoCAD and Revit software, as well as 3ds Max, Bentley MicroStation and Graphisoft ArchiCAD software. The NWC file format supports transfer of both object geometry and associated metadata.

Download

  1. Download Navisworks NWC File Export Utility
  2. Install
    Run the downloaded executable to unpack the NWC Export Utility installer to a location of your choice and to begin the installation process. Note that administrator rights are needed to install this product.
  3. Learn more
    A Readme, Installation Guide and other important documentation are accessible from within the installer. Navisworks NWC Export Utility includes a comprehensive help system.