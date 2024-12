With the Autodesk InfoWorks ICM viewer, users can:

Open and view model network data logs and results

Create and update the following Database or transportable database Themes SQL queries Selection sets Workspaces Layer lists Label list Custom graphs

Copy any data between databases/transportable databases

Load background mapping and GIS layer data

Create new views of results

Autodesk Viewer licence prevents users from

Creating new simulations

Re-running simulations on-premises and in the cloud

Re-meshing

Editing model attributes

