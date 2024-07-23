Revit is a comprehensive Building Information Modelling (BIM) software that offers tools for architectural design, structural engineering, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems, and construction. It enables professionals to create, model, and document building projects in a collaborative environment.

Informed Design for Revit is an add-in specifically designed to enhance the functionality of Autodesk Revit. It provides additional capabilities for accessing building product templates, customising them and integrating them seamlessly into design files. Informed Design for Revit focuses on optimising design communication and facilitating the use of manufacturable building components within the Revit workflow.