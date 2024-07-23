Autodesk Informed Design for Revit: Design with known-manufacturable building products

Autodesk Revit 2024 or a more recent version, as well as Autodesk Docs are required to use Informed Design for Revit. 

What is Informed Design for Revit?

Empower your designs with customisable, manufacturable building products for unparalleled certainty and quality. 

    • Template Discovery: Explore building product templates for seamlessly incorporating manufacturing-level detail into your design files.

    • Customisation: Tailor building products to align with your building's requirements, ensuring compliance with manufacturers' specifications.

  • Certainty: Confirm design decisions are accurate and manufacturable to reduce project risk and prevent errors. 

Why use Informed Design for Revit?

Improved Design Quality

Designers can customise and incorporate accurate and manufacturable building product templates into their designs, confirming the manufacturability and feasibility of their specified products.

Increase workload capacity

Automate the generation and insertion of Revit Family instances based on customised templates, reducing manual effort and saving time in the design process.

 

Reduce errors and rework

Designers can prevent downstream errors by including construction products that are known to be accurate and manufacturable, minimising rework and improving overall project efficiency.

What you can do with Informed Design for Revit

Browse manufacturer content

Browse catalogues of known-manufacturable building products for use in Revit projects.

Customise with certainty

Manufacturer capabilities and limitations are enforced as you customise the product to suit your needs.

Insert pre-generated variations

Browse the list of validated product variations to place instances quickly and easily.

Update and replace

Modify the values of existing instances to configure replacements. Swap out-of-date products with the manufacturer’s latest product release.

'Designing with constraints doesn’t curb my creativity – it gives me choices I know will all work. '

– Benjamin Hall, Architect , Green Canopy Node

Informed Design for Revit and Inventor workflow

See how Informed Design for Revit and Inventor combine for design certainty.

Balcony building product in Inventor

Author and publish building products

Building product manufacturers author and publish customizable, repeatable products using Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor.

 

Placing building component in Revit

Customise and Place building products in design files

Access, customise and place building product templates in design files while respecting manufacturers' guardrails.

 

Generating outputs in web portal

Automatically create output documentation

Using the Informed Design web portal, manufacturers can seamlessly generate all manufacturing documentation automatically.

 

Go to portal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Informed Design for Revit used for?

Autodesk Informed Design for Revit is a Revit Add-in enabling design professionals to explore building product templates, tailor them and incorporate them seamlessly into design files, ensuring traceability as a known, manufacturable component.

Who uses Informed Design for Revit?

Autodesk Informed Design for Revit is leveraged by design professionals utilising Revit to effectively convey design intent for building projects.

What is the difference between Revit and Informed Design for Revit?

Revit is a comprehensive Building Information Modelling (BIM) software that offers tools for architectural design, structural engineering, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems, and construction. It enables professionals to create, model, and document building projects in a collaborative environment.

Informed Design for Revit is an add-in specifically designed to enhance the functionality of Autodesk Revit. It provides additional capabilities for accessing building product templates, customising them and integrating them seamlessly into design files. Informed Design for Revit focuses on optimising design communication and facilitating the use of manufacturable building components within the Revit workflow. 

Are there any prerequisites for using Informed Design for Revit?

In order to utilise Informed Design for Revit, users must have Revit and Autodesk Docs for seamless cloud-based data sharing and building product template integration. While Informed Design for Inventor is not a prerequisite, effective collaboration with the building product supplier utilising Informed Design for Inventor, Inventor and Autodesk Docs is essential for optimal usage and synchronisation.

How much does Informed Design for Revit cost?

Informed Design for Revit is an add-in for Revit that can be downloaded and installed free of charge. As of now, generating manufacturing documentation through the Informed Design web portal does not require any token charge. However, please note that after the zero token charge period, generating manufacturing documentation via the Informed Design web portal will entail a nominal fee of 1/3 token per document (equivalent to three documents per token). Please be aware that terms and conditions apply and prices are subject to change.

What version of Revit can I install Informed Design for Revit on?

Informed Design for Revit can only be installed on Revit 2024 and upcoming releases. 

Which operating system does Informed Design for Revit run on? 

Informed Design runs on the same OS as Revit 2024. See Revit system requirements for details.

Can I install Informed Design for Revit on multiple computers? 

 Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information. 

