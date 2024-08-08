How to buy
Unlock the full potential of your building products with Informed Design for Inventor.
Seamless Collaboration: Collaborate effortlessly with designers by creating parametric models of your building products. Confirm that only compliant versions of your products are used, thanks to built-in constraints and rules.
Powerful BIM Content Creation: Define BIM content confirming that your building products meet project requirements, compatibility with other components and industry standards.
Streamlined Product Documentation: Simplify the generation of product documentation at scale and effortlessly generate the necessary outputs for fabrication.
Through customisable, parametric versions of your building products, customers can tailor designs within set parameters, reducing waste and non-viable products.
Promote smoother operations and avoid downstream delays and rework by equipping your customers with known-manufacturable and customisable versions of your building products.
Enhance collaboration with customers by integrating your products into architectural plans, establishing design parameters and sharing key manufacturability insights.
Use Blockly codeblocks to limit building product customisation based on manufacturing capabilities.
Preview and test rules during authoring to confirm correct parameter validation and model updates in response to edits.
Define the range of outputs that your building product can produce – file types, templates and model state representations.
Create multiple product definitions to iterate and experiment in drafts or release context-specific variations of a manufacturing-constrained product.
– Abby Willets, R&D Engineer, Green Canopy Node
See how Informed Design for Revit and Inventor combine for design certainty.
Building product manufacturers author and publish customisable, repeatable products using Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor.
Access, customise and place building product templates in design files while respecting manufacturers’ guardrails.
Using the Informed Design web portal, manufacturers can seamlessly generate all manufacturing documentation automatically.
Autodesk Informed Design for Inventor is an add-in for Autodesk Inventor that empowers product managers and product engineers to efficiently create parametric models, define BIM content, establish product rules and seamlessly share their products with building design stakeholders through cloud-based collaboration. This add-in streamlines the design process, enabling enhanced collaboration and communication among all parties involved in building design projects.
Informed Design for Inventor is used by product managers and/or product engineers at either a vertically integrated contractor company or a building product manufacturing firm.
Autodesk Inventor is a 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software that is widely used for mechanical design, simulation and documentation. It provides a comprehensive set of tools for creating and editing 3D models, generating 2D drawings and performing various engineering analyses.
Informed Design for Inventor is an add-in specifically designed to extend the functionality of Autodesk Inventor. This add-in enables product managers and product engineers to create parametric models, define BIM content, author product rules and publish their products to the cloud for improved collaboration with building design stakeholders.
In order to utilise Informed Design for Inventor, users must have Inventor and Autodesk Docs for seamless cloud-based data sharing and building product template integration. While Informed Design for Revit is not a prerequisite, effective collaboration with the design stakeholder using Informed Design for Revit, Inventor and Autodesk Docs is essential for optimal usage and synchronisation.
Informed Design for Inventor is an add-in for Inventor that can be downloaded and installed free of charge. As of now, generating manufacturing documentation through the Informed Design web portal does not incur any token charge. However, please note that after the zero token charge period, generating manufacturing documentation via the Informed Design web portal will entail a nominal fee of 1/3 token per document (equivalent to three documents per token). Please be aware that terms and conditions apply and prices are subject to change.
Informed Design for Inventor can only be installed on Inventor 2024 and upcoming releases.
Informed Design runs on the same OS as Inventor 2024. See Inventor 2024 system requirements (US Site) for details.