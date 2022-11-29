How to buy
InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants and approval authorities rely on to:
Design and audit drainage systems quickly and confidently
Deliver sustainable, cost-effective, and compliant designs
Accelerate BIM (Building Information Modelling) workflows
Autodesk provides download and installation instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign in to their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform and language, and then select a download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Support.
Trial versions of Autodesk software let you explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited time (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you are still eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free InfoDrainage software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the InfoDrainage product centre. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.