Autodesk Fusion Operations

Production planning the way
that it should be - Digital

Take control of your production processes, optimize manufacturing throughput, and increase operational efficiency.

4 Pillars of Successful Production Planning

If you are facing challenges in your production planning process, such as inefficient scheduling, poor resource utilization, and long hours of manual data entry, know that these challenges are hindering your manufacturing operations and impacting your bottom line. Learn more about these four pillars in the webinars linked below.

Autodesk Fusion Operations's Dashboard on a laptop

Enhanced Shop Floor Visibility

Gain full visibility into shop floor activities with Autodesk Fusion Operations's real-time monitoring capabilities. Track production processes, machine status, and performance metrics to identify issues and resolve them proactively.

 

Unveil bottlenecks
Warehouse

Optimal Resource Utilization

Maximize the utilization of your resources with real-time visibility into production schedules. Autodesk Fusion Operations helps you align available resources, minimize downtime, and increase overall operational efficiency.

 

Take back control of your production
Autodesk Fusion Operations running on a tablet

Streamlined Data Entry and Reporting

Save time and eliminate errors with automated data entry and reporting. Autodesk Fusion Operations captures real-time shop floor data and generates comprehensive reports, empowering you with accurate information for better decision-making.

 

Start your digitalization journey

Image courtesy of IG Masonry.

Workers on the shop floor

Compliance and Quality Control Made Easy

Ensure compliance with standards and improve quality control with Autodesk Fusion Operations's traceability and quality control processes. Simplify documentation, reduce defects, and be audit-ready at all times.

 

Start tracking for quality

Production Planning with Fusion Operations

In a world where every second counts, can you afford to compromise on your planning?

From assessing the effectiveness of your manufacturing processes to ensuring that resources, be it manpower or machinery, are utilized to their maximum potential, Autodesk Fusion Operations has got you covered.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?

Hear from our customers

Start a free trial

Simply fill in the form, and an expert will contact you to discuss Fusion Operations and find a solution to best fit your company’s product development needs.

 

Would you like to speak to someone immediately?
Call +44 163 592 6032 to speak with a Fusion Operations expert.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is a Manufacturing Execution System (MES)?

A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software solution to automate and digitize manufacturing processes. Manage, monitor, and track the transformation of raw materials into finished products in real-time. Gain insight into manufacturing operations to see how to improve performance, lower costs and increase production efficiency.

Can MES and ERP systems work together?

Fusion Operations brings together MES and ERP capabilities, consolidating the number of tools used, streamlining your workflow to require fewer tools, and enabling communication of relevant information back and forth.

Who are the primary users of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)?

Fusion Operations is a multi-capable tool, used by operations managers, production managers, schedulers, packaging specialists, fulfillment operators, QA teams, and shop floor fabricators.