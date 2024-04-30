How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
If you are facing challenges in your production planning process, such as inefficient scheduling, poor resource utilization, and long hours of manual data entry, know that these challenges are hindering your manufacturing operations and impacting your bottom line. Learn more about these four pillars in the webinars linked below.
Gain full visibility into shop floor activities with Autodesk Fusion Operations's real-time monitoring capabilities. Track production processes, machine status, and performance metrics to identify issues and resolve them proactively.
Maximize the utilization of your resources with real-time visibility into production schedules. Autodesk Fusion Operations helps you align available resources, minimize downtime, and increase overall operational efficiency.
Save time and eliminate errors with automated data entry and reporting. Autodesk Fusion Operations captures real-time shop floor data and generates comprehensive reports, empowering you with accurate information for better decision-making.
Image courtesy of IG Masonry.
Ensure compliance with standards and improve quality control with Autodesk Fusion Operations's traceability and quality control processes. Simplify documentation, reduce defects, and be audit-ready at all times.
In a world where every second counts, can you afford to compromise on your planning?
From assessing the effectiveness of your manufacturing processes to ensuring that resources, be it manpower or machinery, are utilized to their maximum potential, Autodesk Fusion Operations has got you covered.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
– James Pastre, Quality Manager, IG Masonry Support
– Pedro Costa, Production Manager, Termobrasa
– Declan Brown, Production Manager, Laser Tech
A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a software solution to automate and digitize manufacturing processes. Manage, monitor, and track the transformation of raw materials into finished products in real-time. Gain insight into manufacturing operations to see how to improve performance, lower costs and increase production efficiency.
Fusion Operations brings together MES and ERP capabilities, consolidating the number of tools used, streamlining your workflow to require fewer tools, and enabling communication of relevant information back and forth.
Fusion Operations is a multi-capable tool, used by operations managers, production managers, schedulers, packaging specialists, fulfillment operators, QA teams, and shop floor fabricators.