Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete provides G-code post processing, verification and simulation. Import CAM data, then use proven post processors and accurate 3D machine models, developed along with machine tool builders, for quality, collision-free NC machining code. Choose from two solutions:

  • CAMplete TruePath for multi-axis milling machines

  • CAMplete TurnMill for Nakamura-Tome multi-tasking machines

Why use Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete?

Protect your CNC machinery

Use digital twins of computer numerical control (CNC) machinery to avoid costly mistakes.

Make better use of your machines

Export optimised G-code files using proven post processors.

Shorten CAM programming time

Improve CAM programming and avoid trial runs by using feedback.

What you can do with CAMplete

CAMplete TruePath post processing (video: 1:43 min.)

Proven post processing for your CNC machines

CAMplete uses customisable post processors, developed in partnership with machine tool builders, to convert your CAM software files into safe NC machining code.

Verification overview (video: 1:46 min.)

G-code verification

Tools for 5-axis simulation and verification help you predict machine behaviour before you run a single line of G-code.

What CAMplete product is right for you?

CAMplete TruePath user interface showing a post-processed NC-code file with color-coded blocks of commands

CAMplete TruePath

Customisable post processors to import CL data from CAM software and convert into safe and efficient NC code for 3-, 4- and 5-axis CNC machines

 

CAMplete TurnMill user interface showing the simulation of machining operations on the upper and lower turrets of a Nakamura-Tome CNC machine

CAMplete TurnMill

Specialised post processing and verification software for Nakamura-Tome multi-tasking machines with synchronisation and time-based optimisation

Learn more about Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete

LEARNING CONTENT

Get started with CAMplete TruePath

Learn how to use Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete TruePath in this introductory video.

LEARNING CONTENT

Simulating with CAMplete TurnMill

Explore machine setups, simulations, tools and NC data in Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill.

BLOG

Fusion blog

Read about Autodesk Fusion manufacturing software, tips and tricks, and more.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete run on?  

Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 and Windows® 11. See system requirements (US Site) for details.

What is Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete used for?

Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete TruePath and Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete TurnMill both provide G-code post processing, verification and simulation capabilities for a range of different CNC machine types and applications.

  • Post processing: Create G-code files that are configured to control the movement and behaviour of your specific CNC machine and NC controller type.
  • Verification and simulation: Use accurate 3D models of your hardware to check your machining process and identify problems early.

Who uses Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete?

Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete products are used by manufacturers who produce parts with CAM programming software and CNC machines. CAMplete is commonly used by manufacturing engineers, CAM programmers or NC machine operators to help post process, simulate and verify the toolpaths created in CAM software products, such as Fusion, FeatureCAM and PowerMill.

What is the difference between CAMplete TruePath and CAMplete TurnMill?

While CAMplete TruePath and CAMplete TurnMill provide many similar capabilities, there are some significant differences. The exact choice of CAMplete product varies based on machine type and application.

CAMplete TruePath is recommended for use with 3- to 5-axis milling machines, whereas CAMplete TurnMill is recommended for users of Nakamura-Tome multi-tasking machines.

Is there a free version of Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete?

Contact your local Autodesk sales representative to discuss your business needs and see what time-limited version of Autodesk Fusion with CAMplete may be available for you.

How much does a CAMplete subscription cost?

Contact your local Autodesk sales team to discuss your business needs and review subscription pricing options.

Which versions of CAMplete can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your CAMplete TruePath or TurnMill subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install CAMplete on multiple computers?

With a subscription to CAMplete TruePath or TurnMill software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my CAMplete free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy CAMplete TruePath or TurnMill here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

