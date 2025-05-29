Connected Local Authorities

Delivering Value Across the Public Sector Estate

We hope you enjoyed the Connected Local Authorities event on 1 May 2025 and that you came away with some valuable knowledge about adopting digital technology to deliver greater value across the estate lifecycle.

Information Management key takeaways

Capital Project Delivery and Information Management
Strong information management improves productivity and reduces errors and waste in capital project delivery.

Delivering Higher Productivity and Fewer Errors
Strong Leadership in Digitial Implementation will drive productivity, communication and transparency.

Strategic Alignment with Capital Delivery for Operational Efficiency
Achieving operational digital maturity—through current technology and a digitally capable workforce—enhances efficiency, reduces backlog, and ensures regulatory compliance.

The Value of Data in Sustainability
There is pressure on organisations to have a plan for achieving their sustainability goals. At its core, sustainability is a data challenge—that requires using technology as an enabler and data purposefully to achieve sustainability goals. 

Sessions on-demand

Duration: 7 Min

Event Welcome, Opening, and Introductions

Hosted by the chair Mark Hoyle, Director Public Sector, Autodesk

 

True Information Management

Duration: 38 min

Efficient Capital Project Delivery: More Productivity, Less Errors

Jonny Pye, Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

 

Duration: 30 min

Reds10: Brent Council, Delivering Higher Productivity and Fewer Errors

Joe Shepherd, Education Director, Reds10
Scott Laird, Technical Director, Reds10

City landscape

Duration: 35 Min

Strategic Alignment with Capital Delivery for Operational Efficiency

Lee-Roy de Jongh, Technical Solutions Executive UK/I, Autodesk

 

Value of data for sustainability

Duration: 40 min

The Value of Data for Sustainability

Hassan Helmy, Senior Business Development/Sustainability Leader, Autodesk

 

Panel Discussion and Closing Remarks

Duration: 26 min

Q&A, Panel Discussion, and Closing Remarks

All speakers

 

Additional Resources

New White Paper: "The Public Authority’s Guide to Delivering More Value for Citizens Through Their Estates and Infrastructures."

We are pleased to offer you a complimentary copy of our latest paper, "The Public Authority’s Guide to Delivering More Value for Citizens Through Their Estates and Infrastructures."

Speakers

Learn from your peers and share experiences and best practice of digital transformation to improve how you plan, procure, build and operate your buildings and estates.

Mark Hoyle

Snr. Manager Public Sector, Autodesk

Event Chair

Scott Laird

Technical Director, Reds10

Joe Shepherd

Education Director, Reds10

Hassan Helmy

Senior Business Development Executive, Autodesk

Lee-Roy de Jongh

Technical Lead – Public Sector UK/I, Autodesk

Jonny Pye

Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

Get in touch

