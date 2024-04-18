Product lifecycle management: a catalyst for business transformation

The highly competitive landscape of manufacturing today is driven by increasing complexity—consumers are demanding high-quality and personalized products at record speed, supply chain disruptions and constantly evolving consumer demands call for unprecedented agility, and siloed and unstructured data is making it harder than ever for disparate teams to share knowledge and timely information.



This report developed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in association with Autodesk dives into how product lifecycle management (PLM) can do more than simply manage the design and engineering data contained within computer-aided design files. Read the report to learn how cloud-based PLM technology can help organizations digitize their processes and build accountability and traceability across their entire product development process.