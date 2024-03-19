AUTODESK FUSION | COMPUTER AIDED MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE

Modern CAM software for CNC machining

Autodesk Fusion simplifies and automates the creation of high-quality machine code with professional tools to maximise the use of your CNC machines.

Autodesk Fusion provides professional-grade CAM programming and automation (video: 2:21 min)

Meet the future of CNC machining

Autodesk Fusion is next-generation, integrated CAD/CAM software that provides a comprehensive suite of strategies to automate the programming and CNC machining of complex, feature-rich parts. 

With Fusion, you can:

  • Program your parts with ease
  • Create high-quality NC code for 2D, 3-, 4- and 5-axis machines
  • Embed your best practices into shareable templates 
  • Reduce delivery times with secure cloud-enabled collaboration
  • Only pay for what you need, when you need it

We’re here to help your business grow

Built on more than 40 years of innovation, Fusion provides advanced CAM programming tools for milling, turning, turn-mill and more. Automated workflows and a modern user experience shorten learning curves, helping your team to become more productive and profitable sooner. Fusion connects your data, your teams and your processes to make critical decisions faster, helping your business to succeed.

 

Autodesk Fusion is the fastest-growing manufacturing software.

 

Let's talk about how Fusion can help your manufacturing teams to produce high-quality manufactured parts first-time, every time and in less time.

Image courtesy of BBI Autosport