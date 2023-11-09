Fusion Fundamentals Course

Sign up for free, in-depth course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.

About the course

Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 12-hour virtual course splitted out into several sessions that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:

  • Sketching
  • Extrusion
  • Modification
  • Assemblies
  • Drawings

Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:

  • CAM Setup
  • 2.5 Axis Toolpathing
  • 3 Axis Toolpathing
  • Machine Simulation
  • Post processing

The Fusion Fundamentals course is fully funded and FREE to educators!

Why educators should take the course

Certificate

Educators will receive a Certificate of Completion from Autodesk after completing the course to reward your new knowledge.

CAM Fundamentals

Educators interested in learning about Fusion CAM could take a CAM fundamentals course.

Classroom Materials

Educators will receive the recordings and datasets from to course to be used in the classroom.

Fusion ACU Exam

Fusion Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Fusion Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.

Sign up for Fusion Fundamentals course

If you have any questions, contact Jorge Caro jorge.caro@autodesk.com.

CAD Fundamentals

August

September

October

Join the Autodesk Education team for a  virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course splitted into several sessions. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.

CAM Fundamentals

August

September

October

If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Fusion. 