Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 12-hour virtual course splitted out into several sessions that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:

Sketching

Extrusion

Modification

Assemblies

Drawings

Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:

CAM Setup

2.5 Axis Toolpathing

3 Axis Toolpathing

Machine Simulation

Post processing

The Fusion Fundamentals course is fully funded and FREE to educators!