Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 12-hour virtual course splitted out into several sessions that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:
Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:
The Fusion Fundamentals course is fully funded and FREE to educators!
Educators will receive a Certificate of Completion from Autodesk after completing the course to reward your new knowledge.
Educators interested in learning about Fusion CAM could take a CAM fundamentals course.
Educators will receive the recordings and datasets from to course to be used in the classroom.
Fusion Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Fusion Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.
Join the Autodesk Education team for a virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course splitted into several sessions. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.
