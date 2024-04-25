How to buy
To succeed in today's marketplace, design and engineering companies must balance innovation with customer needs, and expanded offerings with the time it takes to bring those offerings to life. A mature approach to design engineering can help you uncover powerful insights, respond to opportunities quicker, and deliver products your customers love.
Download the e-book Top reasons product design engineers choose Autodesk to learn how industry leaders adopt an agile approach to product development with integrated design and collaboration software.
Design automation tools streamline engineering workflows and reduce time spent on low value tasks, opening up engineering capacity that can be spent on innovation.
Integrated design and collaboration tools enable teams to build on customer insights, develop product strategy, and design smarter products that satisfy market needs.
When team members can access the same, most-up-to-date version of product data and gain a complete view of each step of the development process, more-informed decisions can be made, earlier.
—Assaad Hani, Business Analyst, Technica International
– Mike Thomas, Technical Services Manager for Machines, Rokion
– Mathias Bergfjord, R&D Engineer, PulPac