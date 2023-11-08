How to buy
A Digital Discovery Workshop brings together key people from your organization to explore where you are today, where you want to be and what’s stopping you get there. We can then work together to create the best outcomes for your digital strategy.
These Workshops aren’t about software features, functions, or technologies. They’re about you, your business and building a realistic action plan tailored to your business needs.
The 90-minute sessions are highly interactive, free of charge, and 100% confidential. They can also be delivered virtually or in person.
“It was obvious to us Autodesk were in listening mode. They wanted to learn about us. They wanted to capture the detail of what we wanted to achieve as a business,” said Barry Leahey MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Playdale Playgrounds
Hear Barry explain his positive experience in a Digital Discovery Workshop with Autodesk.