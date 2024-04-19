How to buy
52% of all rework, globally, is still caused by poor data exchanges and miscommunication between architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams, and other project stakeholders.
But with digital project delivery, you can avoid these costly and time-consuming obstacles. Powerful tools like BIM Collaborate Pro let you work within a common data environment, offering greater collaboration across multi-discipline teams and locations, and a seamless flow of data between applications.
Download the eBook and discover how collaborating around a shared, cloud-based workspace can help you accelerate your project timelines and win you more work.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration and coordination software for architecture, engineering and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD Plant 3D.