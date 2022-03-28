Let Your Ideas Take Shape

Design in 2D, model in 3D, collaborate from anywhere. With the help of AI-powered insights and automations, AutoCAD lets professionals like you turn imagination into reality.

An image of a fire station retrofitted into a community hub and bookstore.
Designed and modeled in Autodesk AutoCAD, rendered in Autodesk Maya.

Meet the AutoCAD family



AutoCAD

Optimise your 2D and 3D design workflows with CAD software trusted by millions.

  • Unlock insights and automations with the help of Autodesk AI
  • Share ideas and collaborate with your peers on DWG files
  • Access specialised toolsets with industry-specific features.


AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class 2D design and drafting software.

  • Design and document with precise 2D drafting and collaboration tools
  • Work efficiently with the latest automation features, or use your own with AutoLISP
  • Collaborate with your peers securely with intuitive tools and interface.


AutoCAD Web

A trusted solution for your essential design needs.

  • Familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online in a simplified interface
  • Create, view, edit and annotate drawings from anywhere
  • Quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on a design directly from a job site
Choose the right AutoCAD for you

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD software including specialized toolsets to draft, engineer, and automate designs

 

 /year

AutoCAD LT

Cost-effective 2D design with automation to expedite drafting.

 

 /year

AutoCAD Web

A trusted solution with core AutoCAD commands for light editing and designs.

 

 /year

Compare AutoCAD products

AutoCAD

AutoCAD

AutoCAD LT

AutoCAD LT

APIs and automation

complete
limited

Architecture design

complete
limited

Collaboration

complete
limited

Cloud and mobility

complete
complete

Capabilities

Complete

Complete

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A

What sets AutoCAD apart?

AutoCAD is best-in-class 2D and 3D drafting and design software, trusted by millions of users worldwide.  No alternative CAD software has as many options to improve your team's workflows.

Here are six reasons to choose AutoCAD.



1. AI insights and automations

AutoCAD includes AI-powered insights, machine-learning features and built in automations to help with tasks such as comparing drawings, replacing blocks, counting objects and creating schedules.

See AutoCAD features


2. Access support and community

Your AutoCAD subscription lets you access a range of technical and learning support options (US site). You can also share your knowledge, ask questions, and explore popular topics in the AutoCAD Community.

Visit the AutoCAD community


3. Best-in-class exchange with DWG

AutoCAD has TrustedDWGTM technology to ensure your DWGs are maintained to the highest standards for fidelity and compatibility.

Learn more about DWG compatibility


4. Productivity gains with included toolsets

Customers experienced an average 63% increase in productivity when using the included specialised toolsets in AutoCAD to complete tasks.*

View the toolsets


5. Customise and automate AutoCAD

Create your own apps using the AutoCAD API or choose from over a thousand ready-to-use from the Autodesk App Store.

See AutoCAD apps


6. Connected design experience

AutoCAD provides a connected design experience on the web and mobile, and enhanced team collaboration by bridging design data in a cloud-based common data environment with Autodesk Docs.

Learn about AutoCAD Web

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is AutoCAD used for?

AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images, and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Who uses AutoCAD?

AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, real estate developers, and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.

What is the difference between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT?

AutoCAD LT is powerful 2D CAD software used for precision drafting and documentation. AutoCAD includes all the features of AutoCAD LT, plus additional features to benefit productivity such as 3D modeling and automation of repetitive processes. AutoCAD also lets you customise the user interface with APIs and add-on apps. With AutoCAD, users are able work more efficiently with seven industry-specific toolsets to enhance automation and productivity for tasks in architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, plant design, plumbing, converting raster images, geographic information systems, and 3D mapping

Can I use AutoCAD for free?

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US Site)

How do I convert my AutoCAD free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

Can I install Autodesk AutoCAD on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk AutoCAD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

Get AutoCAD in a Collection

Looking for a great deal? AutoCAD Is included In the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection and the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

