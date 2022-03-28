How to buy
AutoCAD is best-in-class 2D and 3D drafting and design software, trusted by millions of users worldwide. No alternative CAD software has as many options to improve your team's workflows.
Here are six reasons to choose AutoCAD.
AutoCAD includes AI-powered insights, machine-learning features and built in automations to help with tasks such as comparing drawings, replacing blocks, counting objects and creating schedules.
Your AutoCAD subscription lets you access a range of technical and learning support options (US site). You can also share your knowledge, ask questions, and explore popular topics in the AutoCAD Community.
AutoCAD has TrustedDWGTM technology to ensure your DWGs are maintained to the highest standards for fidelity and compatibility.
Customers experienced an average 63% increase in productivity when using the included specialised toolsets in AutoCAD to complete tasks.*
Create your own apps using the AutoCAD API or choose from over a thousand ready-to-use from the Autodesk App Store.
AutoCAD provides a connected design experience on the web and mobile, and enhanced team collaboration by bridging design data in a cloud-based common data environment with Autodesk Docs.
AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images, and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.
AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, real estate developers, and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.
AutoCAD LT is powerful 2D CAD software used for precision drafting and documentation. AutoCAD includes all the features of AutoCAD LT, plus additional features to benefit productivity such as 3D modeling and automation of repetitive processes. AutoCAD also lets you customise the user interface with APIs and add-on apps. With AutoCAD, users are able work more efficiently with seven industry-specific toolsets to enhance automation and productivity for tasks in architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, plant design, plumbing, converting raster images, geographic information systems, and 3D mapping
Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more (US Site)
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
With a subscription to Autodesk AutoCAD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.
*AutoCAD is 1.8x faster overall than BricsCAD across common 2D workflows. Benchmark testing was conducted in 2022-2023 by a third-party consultant, AMCBridge, commissioned by Autodesk. The result reflected aggregated and overall performance differences in completing common 2D CAD tasks in AutoCAD 2023.1.1 and BricsCAD Pro 22.1.05. The third-party performed the comparison with the same materials and same hardware that meets the minimum requirements of both software. With all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, source material, and other variables, and your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is”, without warranty of any kind.
