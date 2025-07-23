CONSUMER PRODUCT DESIGN

Design consumer products. Make a better world.

Deliver breakthrough innovations, that align to your customers values with intuitive, powerful technology that aids collaboration and creativity supporting an agile product development process.

Autodesk empowers innovators to create smarter, more beautiful products for your customers.

Breakthrough Innovation

Create breakthrough innovations in a rapidly changing market, ahead of your competition.

Put customer feedback at the heart of your design cycle. With insights captured from your customer data, rapidly respond with solutions that your customers will highly value.

Seamless collaboration

Bring teams together. Don't let location or access to data extend review cycles and lengthen your development process.

A change anywhere is a change everywhere, don’t wait for a colleague to complete their work before you can start yours.

All design data is shared securely to your extended team - managed and viewed from a single interface.

Protoype

Using 3D CAD renderings, AR/VR and physical prototypes to interact with customers, product development teams can iterate rapidly through many design concepts while incorporating feedback through each iteration.

Learning about your customers in this way, helps to uncover customer needs and arrive at a solution that exceeds your customers’ expectations.

Agile product design

Available on MAC or PC, a single integrated toolset for product development tasks such as design, rendering, and simulation, aiding agile product development.

Empower agile product design through your organization, by connecting insights from marketing, sales, and user accounts to your design process with integrated PLM.

3D CAD made easy

Don't let your 3D modeling tools limit your creativity. Fusion 360 enables you to design effortlessly with flexible 3D CAD software.

Made for industrial designers

Accelerate your ideas, eliminate the disconnect with engineering teams, and turn your concepts into profitable products with a single solution.

Expand your capabilities

Extend your core 3D design and modeling capabilities with access to manufacturing aware design tools that automate and simplify the creation of designs.

Unified PCB Design

Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, PCB layout, and routing capabilities in a unified Electronic (ECAD) and Mechanical (MCAD) environment.

Seamless 3D Simulation

Test your designs virtually to ensure they survive real world conditions. Reduce the need for physical prototypes. Use local resources or run multiple parallel studies in the cloud.

Instant on data management

Use integrated collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data. Gain more control by leveraging managed user permissions, version control, and cloud storage.

The democratization of consumer product design

Learn how digital transformation is allowing new consumer product companies to establish themselves in the market, and what the large consumer product groups can learn from them. 

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM software for product design.

Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

Fusion Manage Extension

Apply process management to drawings and designs. Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.

Frequently asked questions

What is the goal of industrial product design?

Industrial product design companies use consumer data from market research, Omnichannel marketing, eCommerce, and customer accounts to understand consumer needs, and design products and services for mass-manufacture, that align with customers values - and fulfill customer needs.

What is Innovation in product and industrial design?

Innovation in industrial product design is the process of creating a new solution or service for your target customers.

Rather than the incremental improvement of an existing product the highest product design innovation goal is the establishment of a new product category e.g., the tablet PC.

What is industrial product design

Industrial product design is the process of creating mass-manufactured products and complimentary services that align with consumers needs and values. The typical process involves research, concept design, prototyping, customer feedback and manufacturing evaluation.

What is the difference between Industrial and Product design?

Product design typically focuses on goods and services sold directly to the public (B2C). Industrial design can include goods and services that are sold to businesses (B2B). However, the two terms are used interchangeably, and can reflect the qualifications and job title of the designer.

