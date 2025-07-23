CONSUMER PRODUCT DESIGN

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Deliver breakthrough innovations, that align to your customers values with intuitive, powerful technology that aids collaboration and creativity supporting an agile product development process.
Autodesk empowers innovators to create smarter, more beautiful products for your customers.
Create breakthrough innovations in a rapidly changing market, ahead of your competition.
Put customer feedback at the heart of your design cycle. With insights captured from your customer data, rapidly respond with solutions that your customers will highly value.
Breakthrough Innovation for Consumer Product designers.
Bring teams together. Don't let location or access to data extend review cycles and lengthen your development process.
A change anywhere is a change everywhere, don’t wait for a colleague to complete their work before you can start yours.
All design data is shared securely to your extended team - managed and viewed from a single interface.
Seamless collaboration aids agile product development.
Using 3D CAD renderings, AR/VR and physical prototypes to interact with customers, product development teams can iterate rapidly through many design concepts while incorporating feedback through each iteration.
Learning about your customers in this way, helps to uncover customer needs and arrive at a solution that exceeds your customers’ expectations.
Augmented and Virtual reality, renderings, and prototypes help gain feedback from customers.
Available on MAC or PC, a single integrated toolset for product development tasks such as design, rendering, and simulation, aiding agile product development.
Empower agile product design through your organization, by connecting insights from marketing, sales, and user accounts to your design process with integrated PLM.
Connect design with data insights to improve your products.
Don't let your 3D modeling tools limit your creativity. Fusion 360 enables you to design effortlessly with flexible 3D CAD software.
Explore Fusion 360
Accelerate your ideas, eliminate the disconnect with engineering teams, and turn your concepts into profitable products with a single solution.
Fusion 360 for Industrial Designers
Extend your core 3D design and modeling capabilities with access to manufacturing aware design tools that automate and simplify the creation of designs.
Fusion 360 Product Design Extension
Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, PCB layout, and routing capabilities in a unified Electronic (ECAD) and Mechanical (MCAD) environment.
Integrated electronics in Fusion 360
Test your designs virtually to ensure they survive real world conditions. Reduce the need for physical prototypes. Use local resources or run multiple parallel studies in the cloud.
Fusion 360 Simulation Extension
Use integrated collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data. Gain more control by leveraging managed user permissions, version control, and cloud storage.
Data Management in Fusion 360
– Nick Larsen, Global creative director – Fabric
– Craig Lynn, Director, Filament PD
– Richard Ganas, Founder & CEO, Ganas Manufacturing
Learn how digital transformation is allowing new consumer product companies to establish themselves in the market, and what the large consumer product groups can learn from them.
Apply process management to drawings and designs. Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.
Industrial product design companies use consumer data from market research, Omnichannel marketing, eCommerce, and customer accounts to understand consumer needs, and design products and services for mass-manufacture, that align with customers values - and fulfill customer needs.
Innovation in industrial product design is the process of creating a new solution or service for your target customers.
Rather than the incremental improvement of an existing product the highest product design innovation goal is the establishment of a new product category e.g., the tablet PC.
Industrial product design is the process of creating mass-manufactured products and complimentary services that align with consumers needs and values. The typical process involves research, concept design, prototyping, customer feedback and manufacturing evaluation.
Product design typically focuses on goods and services sold directly to the public (B2C). Industrial design can include goods and services that are sold to businesses (B2B). However, the two terms are used interchangeably, and can reflect the qualifications and job title of the designer.