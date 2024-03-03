How to buy
Autodesk Fusion with PowerMill® CAM software provides expert CNC programming strategies for complex 3- and 5-axis manufacturing. It also now includes access to Fusion and the Fusion Manufacturing Extension.
Choose from a vast library of machining strategies.
Access powerful 5-axis programming with automated collision avoidance.
Use specialised solutions for industrial robots, hybrid manufacturing and more.
You can subscribe to Fusion with PowerMill at any time during your 30-day trial by speaking to an approved Autodesk sales representative. Learn more about Buying Autodesk software.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign in to their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform and language, and then select a download method. For more information, visit the support page (US Site).
Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues.
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you still are eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Fusion with PowerMill software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).