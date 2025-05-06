Key features of IWLive Pro

IWLive Pro map featuring a network of lines and nodes representing pipes and connections in a geographic area

Predict network behaviour

Detect anomalies

Compare forecasts to live data, get alerts for anomalies and predict 24- to 48-hour performance.

Model scenarios

Model “what if” scenarios to understand the impact of network changes and maintenance.

Early warning for customers

Manage expectations and alert vulnerable customers about service disruptions.

Simultaneous simulation

Parallelise multiple runs across cores for faster overall results.

Accurate demand forecasts

Predict one to two days’ demand in DMAs using historical and forecast data for better modelling.

More features of IWLive Pro

Modelling for operations and maintenance

Continuous network monitoring

Keep track of supply networks in real time to ensure consistent performance and quick problem identification

Automatic problem prediction

Automatically forecast likely issues based on demand predictions, helping to prevent disruptions

Solution evaluation

Assess potential solutions to real or anticipated problems through detailed simulations and analysis

Control room planning

Aid in planning and training within the control room, improving preparedness and response capabilities

Cost reduction schemes

Devise strategies to reduce financial and carbon costs associated with supply, enhancing sustainability

Water quality simulations

Track the movement and concentration of a single substance or multiple substances in the network over time

Accurate hydraulic simulations

Run simulations that include energy costs, weather, real-time supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) telemetry, and demand history

Efficiency and energy reduction 

Increase operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption while understanding your system's CO2 impact

Minimise customer impact

Assess effects of main breaks, pump shutdowns and maintenance to minimise disruptions for customers