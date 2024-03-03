Key features of Autodesk CFD

Decision Centre in CFD showing summary of inlet to outlet pressure

Flow control applications

Optimise designs when you need to improve pressure drop or flow distribution

Thermal prototyping

Solve for all modes of heat transfer, from solid to solid or solid to fluid

Architectural and MEP applications

Improve building efficiency with optimised HVAC design

Free surface modelling

Simulate interfaces between liquids and gases. Model flow phenomena like waves, sloshing and spilling

Motion simulation

Analyse the interaction between solid objects in motion and surrounding fluid

Humidity and condensation

Model condensation of a liquid from a moist gas

Solar heating loads

Identify effects of solar heating on energy performance and efficiency of a structure and its spaces

Smoke visibility

Determine smoke patterns as they fill a room to help identify design changes and exit sign placement

Rotating (turbomachinery)

Analyse rotating devices surrounded by a static (non-rotating) frame of reference

Autodesk CFD features

Import and setup

Launch from CAD

Send CAD models to Autodesk CFD from Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD Architecture and AutoCAD MEP. Enjoy a simplified import of other third-party native CAD models.

Surface Wrap

Consolidate multiple bodies of a model using surface wrap, add an external volume and generate a quality mesh for transfer into Autodesk CFD.

Mesh import and adaptive mesh

Import existing mesh such as I-deas (.unv) or Nastran (.nas or .dat). Apply adaptive mesh sizing, which utilises a comprehensive topological interrogation of the analysis geometry to apply appropriate sizes throughout the design.

Solving

Solver manager

Schedule, manage and simulate multiple scenarios from a single dialogue.

Custom result calculations

Set up custom result quantities to analyse and visualise quantities beyond the standard CFD results.

Remote solving

Run simulations on remote computers on your network and schedule multiple solves across different computers.

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Autodesk CFD supports running simulations on multi-core computers, as well as with clusters of computers.

Cloud solving

Autodesk CFD 2024 offers an Autodesk token cloud solve option for completing simulations without tying up local resources.

Scalable solver

For simulations with over 10 million elements, the scalable solver enables each process to run on multiple threads as a process/thread hybrid. It is designed to optimise cache performance.

Result visualisation

Cross-sectional planes

Visualise results through a 3D model on a cross-sectional colourized view.

Particle tracing

Virtually simulate injected dye streams to identify flow movement through particle tracing.

Iso surfaces

Review a constant value flow result with the predicted physical shape of the flow characteristics.

Iso volumes

Visualise the range of result values of a volume of a model.

Wall calculator

Calculate flow-induced forces on solid and wall surfaces, including heat flux and wall temperature.

Result parts

Result parts can be assessed and designated as summary parts and used in the Decision Centre to assess critical values.

Result points

Plot the time- or iteration-history at a specific location in the model. Designate summary points to assess critical values and compare results from multiple scenarios.

Post-processing

Export to FEA

Autodesk CFD results can be applied as boundary conditions for FEA analyses using popular FEA tools.

Autodesk CFD Viewer

Collaborate across multiple engineering workgroups by presenting and sharing Autodesk CFD graphical results.

Report generator

Customise and expedite the way you communicate results with reports.

