BIM Collaborate Pro is a cloud-based design collaboration software that enables teams to:
Organise project data, democratise access and connect teams
Improve project visibility to deliver projects on time
Collaborate on increasingly complex projects
Co-author in Revit, Civil 3D or Plant 3D
Autodesk provides download and install instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign into their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform and language and then select a download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Knowledge Network.
Trial version of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only).
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the BIM Collaborate Pro product centre. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.