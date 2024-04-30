How to buy
BIM Collaborate Pro helps AEC firms streamline design processes, fufill contract obligations, and facilitate seamless communication and milestone tracking. With BIM Collaborate Pro, teams can:
Strategically plan, coordinate and control the design process.
Efficiently manage data and reduce risk.
Closely monitor project progress and stay on track.
Track shared design information and project schedules, save time and stay on budget with standardised workflows and project templates.
Gain centralised access to project communications and documentation from internal and external teams within a common data environment.
Make informed decisions through predictive analytics and individualised insights.
Project activity tracking
View dates and contents of shared designs, managing data exchange on multidisciplinary projects.
Correspondence
Create, import, manage and share project communications in a centralised source of truth.
Templates
Initiate projects faster with customisable templates based on client and business needs.
ISO 19650 and custom file naming standards
Implement, organise and identify files effortlessly with standardised file naming systems.
Insight
Surface insights from easy to access dashboards assessing trends, identifying gaps, and using predictive analytics to reduce risk and increase quality.
Permissions and control
Control and secure access to relevant project data using roles and group-based permissions.
– Ann Blanchard, Senior Project Manager, Arcadis
Launch projects quickly and enhance oversight. Streamline file retrieval with customisable naming standards.
Get centralised communication from internal and external email sources within your connected project.
Gain a holistic view of your project status and performance using insight.