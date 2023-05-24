How to buy
Autodesk Access simplifies the update experience. Quickly and easily install updates for your desktop products from the app.
We’ll add new features over time to make installing and updating your products faster, easier and more reliable.
Autodesk Access requires Windows 10 or later
Install the updates you need when you need them directly from your desktop.
No need to find and download updates. Quickly and easily install updates with one click.
Admins can manage user update permissions to prevent unwanted installs.
Autodesk Access is a desktop component that is installed with Autodesk products and is used for updating the products available with your subscription.
Autodesk Access is used by individuals and administrators. Individuals can install updates for the Autodesk products included with their subscription. Admins can manage installing updates and setting update permissions for their users.
Admins manage product assignments for their users in Autodesk Account. See Managing users & permissions for more information (US Site).
You can install products from Products and Services in your Autodesk Account. We’ll add the ability to install products directly from Autodesk Access over time.
Autodesk Access runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 or later.