Autodesk Access: Easily keep your desktop products up to date

What is Autodesk Access?

Autodesk Access simplifies the update experience. Quickly and easily install updates for your desktop products from the app.

 

We’ll add new features over time to make installing and updating your products faster, easier and more reliable.

Autodesk Access requires Windows 10 or later

Quickly and easily update your products with Autodesk Access

Why use Autodesk Access?

Get the latest features in one place

Install the updates you need when you need them directly from your desktop.

Save time updating products

No need to find and download updates. Quickly and easily install updates with one click.

Built with admins in mind

Admins can manage user update permissions to prevent unwanted installs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Access used for?

Autodesk Access is a desktop component that is installed with Autodesk products and is used for updating the products available with your subscription.

Who uses Autodesk Access?

Autodesk Access is used by individuals and administrators. Individuals can install updates for the Autodesk products included with their subscription. Admins can manage installing updates and setting update permissions for their users.

How do I manage Flex after purchase?

Admins manage product assignments for their users in Autodesk Account. See Managing users & permissions for more information (US Site).

Where are my product installs?

You can install products from Products and Services in your Autodesk Account. We’ll add the ability to install products directly from Autodesk Access over time.

Which operating system does Autodesk Access run on?

Autodesk Access runs on Microsoft® Windows® 10 or later.

Support and problem solving

