& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Note: We have updated our product names since this story was published. Autodesk Construction Cloud is now Autodesk Forma and Autodesk Build is now Forma Build.
Founded in 1968, Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI) is a general contractor focusing on building across the institutional and commercial industries. With a commitment to quality and building long-lasting relationships within the community, CPPI is on a mission to build better, faster, and more sustainable projects. Longtime users of BIM 360, CPPI migrated to Autodesk Build, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, to further connect workflows and unify data across the project lifecycle. As of July 2023, CPPI has used Build to manage over 380 projects, allowing them to deliver high-quality projects while maximising profitability.
CPPI takes a strategic approach to implementing new technology, evaluating software against three pillars: productivity, profitability, and performance. With cost management playing a significant role in project success, CPPI adopted BIM 360 in early 2018 to eliminate multiple methods of managing cost activities to understand how changes impact a project’s bottom line.
With the release of Autodesk Build in November 2020, CPPI migrated from BIM 360 to Build to utilise the robust capabilities of the new product, which unified the best of BIM 360 and PlanGrid, while adding new features.
“With the implementation of Build, we could centralise, connect, and track all cost management activities, acting on our vision of touching data one time. This capability eliminates the human error with manual data entry while providing better insight into the history of specific cost items.” –Brad Buckles, Director of Technology
CPPI took a phased approach to using the cost management module in Build. First, they integrated Build with their ERP system, SAGE 300 CRE, and rolled out the budget, change management, and contract features. Next, they added pay applications. Finally, they applied lessons learned from using these capabilities to optimise processes and refine workflows.
Throughout the process, they trained their internal teams and external partners on using Build to drive efficiencies and increase collaboration using one integrated system. Today, there are over 4,600 active users and approximately 2,000 partner companies collaborating on Autodesk Build.
–Brad Buckles, Director of Technology, CPPI
Projects are getting larger, budgets are getting tighter, and schedules are getting shorter, which makes managing project-related costs and owner expectations more challenging.
“If you don’t have a connected data system, it’s almost like taking a ball of spaghetti, throwing it on paper, and looking at your processes. It can be tragic to maintain. Autodesk Build is bridging that gap while speeding up the decision-making process,” says Brad.
With Build, CPPI can manage cost activities in the same environment as project and field management tasks. By connecting these workflows, CPPI can reduce data loss, capture the origin of changes, and increase access to critical information across project stakeholders.
“Combining our project and cost management workflows in Build creates greater visibility into project data,” says Brad. “With our data in one environment, we can easily trace a change order back to an issue that was converted into an RFI, and so on. This visibility allows us to understand the genesis of a change order and how it will impact project scope.”
With data connected and laid out, project managers coming on or off a project can easily follow the ‘cookie trail’ to understand the cost events that occurred during the project. This capability reduces risk and allows project managers to stay on top of and manage all cost-related items.
In addition to understanding the “how and why” of a cost-related event, the integration between CPPI’s accounting system, Sage 300 CRE, and Build has increased operational efficiency, reduced errors on projects, and provided access to real-time data. With information automatically flowing between operations and accounting, teams can be more proactive in reporting and managing cost-related items. Even more, CPPI could customise the integration to support its current way of working instead of upending its process.
For example, with the Build and Sage 300 CRE integration, CPPI can track the actual cost paid to their subcontractors or partners and see those costs flow back into Build. This up-to-date cost information on a project allows the team to make detailed and timely decisions, eliminating the time spent waiting on a report from accounting.
–Brad Buckles, Director of Technology
The integration between SAGE 300 CRE and Build has delivered on CPPI’s vision to not only successfully touch data one time but also increase operational efficiency. The success of this newfound process means project managers can now input data three times faster than before.
By centralising and connecting data in Build, CPPI’s teams can work with confidence because they always know their financial position on a project at any given time. And with CPPI’s track record of effectively managing its budget and schedule, now they can do it with both eyes open to identify a discrepancy in cost that could cause project delays or cost overruns.
Brad shared, “We had an out-of-balance cost sheet and didn’t know where the problem originated. But by looking at the activity log in Build, we quickly identified the root cause of the issue, which was an accidentally changed value in the cost code. Without the activity log, it would have been like looking for a needle in a haystack, which would have wasted the team’s valuable time and resources.”
With Build at the helm, CPPI has delivered 97.8% of projects on time and within budget. And with its ERP integration, CPPI can see what they’ve paid subcontractors in real time to understand how they’re trending towards the overall budget. This enables CPPI to maintain strong relationships with its subcontractors and owners by providing a continuous overview of the project's health.
–Brad Buckles, Director of Technology