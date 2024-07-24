How to buy
Set up, track, and schedule every step of your project – no matter how complex. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) provides a central hub for managing resources, tracking assets, and keeping people connected at every stage of production.
Deliver your best work with powerful and versatile tools for creative collaboration and colour review.
Look under the hood and you'll find that Autodesk production management solutions are built to manage your productions - of any size and complexity - securely.
—Andres Reyes Botello, Director of Technology, Boxel Studio
—Ron Ames, Producer, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,”
—Sean McAlear, Production Manager, Animal Logic
Navigate and gain an understanding of Flow Production Tracking’s basic capabilities and functionality in this free introductory course.
Image courtesy of Edit Ballai
Learn how freelance Co-Executive Producer Malia Marshall uses Flow Capture to accelerate reviews and tell the heroic stories of first responders.
Image courtesy of 44 Blue Productions
WeFX shares how Flow Production Tracking enables the visual effects studio to accelerate project deployment, optimise resources, and navigate growing client demands.
Image courtesy of WeFX
Chat with one of our experts to learn how Autodesk production management tools can help you connect global crews and keep track of all the moving parts.