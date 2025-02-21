A better way to build: together

3 ways digital project delivery improves building projects

52% of all rework, globally, is still caused by poor data exchanges and miscommunication between architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams, and other project stakeholders.

But with digital project delivery, you can avoid these costly and time-consuming obstacles. Powerful tools like BIM Collaborate Pro let you work within a common data environment, offering greater collaboration across multi-discipline teams and locations, and a seamless flow of data between applications.

Software for digital project delivery

BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration and co-ordination software for architecture, engineering and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Autodesk Docs

Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment.

Revit

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

