Trusted by millions. Built to accelerate creativity.
Best-in-class 2D design and drafting software.
A trusted solution for your essential design needs.
The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.
The AutoCAD family of software allows you to choose the AutoCAD product that will keep you working faster and provide the flexibility you need for today’s needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.
2D and 3D CAD software including specialized toolsets to draft, engineer, and automate designs.
Looking for a great deal? AutoCAD is included in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection and the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.
Have questions about the AutoCAD family? Chat with our sales team.
See how the AutoCAD products stack up against one another.
AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images, and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.
AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, real estate developers, and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.
Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more.
Are you a student or educator? See education resources (US Site)
Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and DWG are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.