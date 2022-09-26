From designing to aligning.

Design in 2D, model in 3D, make edits on-the-go. No matter who you are or what you do, AutoCAD has you covered from start to finish.

Choose the right AutoCAD for you

Download a free trial

Eco cabin designed in Autodesk AutoCAD, rendered in Autodesk Maya

Meet the AutoCAD family

  • Woman using AutoCAD software on desktop computer

    AutoCAD

    Trusted by millions. Built to accelerate creativity.

    • Unlock insights and automations that optimize your 2D and 3D design workflows
    • Share ideas and collaborate with your peers on DWG files
    • Access specialized toolsets with industry-specific features


    Free AutoCAD trial

  • Person working In AutoCAD LT on a laptop

    AutoCAD LT

    Best-in-class 2D design and drafting software.

    • Create DWG files with precision 2D drafting and collaboration tools
    • Work efficiently with the latest automation features, or use your own with AutoLISP
    • Collaborate with your peers securely with intuitive tools and interface


    Free AutoCAD LT trial

  • Two people collaborating remotely on a CAD design

    AutoCAD Web

    A trusted solution for your essential design needs.

    • Familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online in a simplified interface
    • Access and update DWG files from anywhere
    • Quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on a design directly from a job site


    Learn more (US Site)

AutoCAD user ratings and reviews

The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

Choose the right AutoCAD for you

The AutoCAD family of software allows you to choose the AutoCAD product that will keep you working faster and provide the flexibility you need for today’s needs and tomorrow’s possibilities.

  • 2D and 3D CAD software including specialized toolsets to draft, engineer, and automate designs.

    /year

    Buy now

  • Cost-effective 2D design with automation to expedite drafting.

    /year

    Buy now

  • A trusted solution with core AutoCAD commands for light editing and designs.

    /year

    Buy now

Looking for a great deal?  AutoCAD is included in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction Collection and the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

Have questions about the AutoCAD family?  Chat with our sales team.

Compare AutoCAD products

See how the AutoCAD products stack up against one another.

View comparison

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images, and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.

AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, real estate developers, and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.

Yes. Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable for as long as you remain eligible. Learn more.

See more FAQs

Are you a student or educator? See education resources (US Site)

Benefits of buying AutoCAD direct from Autodesk

When you buy direct from Autodesk, you get the best value and terms we have to offer. Order online or Chat with our sales team to find out more.

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and DWG are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.