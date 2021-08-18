You can change the serial number from the Help menu of most products.

Start your Autodesk software. Follow one of these paths in the Help menu (the path may vary by product): Help > About

Help > About

Help > Autodesk Product Information > About In the About window, click Manage Licence. In the Licence Manager window, click the arrow next to the product name to show licence details. Click Update, next to Serial Number.

Note: If your licence type is a User Licence, you are not using a serial number for that version of your product. Enter your product serial number and click Activate. Sometimes, you must restart the product to see the updated serial number.

Note: If you have a collection of products that use a single serial number, update the serial number for each product in the collection.