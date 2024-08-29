If you are an IT admin with an Institution subscription, you can enable SSO to easily invite students and educators to your Autodesk account. For step-by-step details, refer to the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide.
If you are an IT admin with an Institution subscription, you can enable SSO to easily invite students and educators to your Autodesk account. For step-by-step details, refer to the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide.
We recommend you use your institution email to create your Autodesk account, as you will need to prove your eligibility. If a dedicated IT admin email is part of your institution's internal practise, you can invite another Autodesk account using the dedicated IT admin email as a secondary administrator to your account. For more information on admin roles, refer to User management admin roles.
Follow the steps in the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide for your institution's domain. After completing the setup and testing phases, you will be asked if you want new users to automatically receive single sign-on access by checking the option to Automatically give new users access to sign in with SSO. (You can change this setting at any time under Edit SSO access.)
If you checked Automatically Give New Users Access to sign in with SSO (you can check this setting at any time under Edit SSO access), the Autodesk Team that enabled SSO for your institution's domain is where new users will appear. Once the user is added to your Autodesk team, you can create groups and move users within these groups.
If your institution needs both education and commercial licences, you can separate them into different Autodesk accounts, managed by different IT admins, or by Autodesk team to avoid confusion and accidental licence assignment.
Be aware that the Autodesk team that enabled SSO is where new users will appear, if the option to Automatically Give New Users Access to sign in with SSO was checked.
Separate education and commercial licences into two Autodesk teams in one Autodesk account:
Note: If your institution plans to use Directory Sync as part of a commercial offering, please be advised of the current Autodesk team restrictions.
The Autodesk Education plan does not currently support Directory Sync for education licences. If you would like to use Directory Sync to manage your groups, users, and product assignments, you'll need to purchase a Standard or Premium license.
Note: To use Directory Sync with your education licences, all licences, including any commercial licences you may have, must be managed within the same Autodesk team.
When a student graduates and they are deleted from the domain, the underlying Autodesk SSO student account and content remains in place. SSO student account data retention will follow standard Autodesk processes, which are subject to change. You can learn more about data retention practises in the 'What are the Autodesk storage and data retention practises?' section of the Autodesk Privacy Statement
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.