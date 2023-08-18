AutoCAD plant 3D

What is P&ID?

P&ID, or a Piping and Instrumentation Diagram, is a detailed drawing or schematic primarily utilised in the industrial process industry to illustrate the interconnection between piping, equipment and the instrumentation devices used to control plant processes.

What is P&ID used for?

P&IDs are used to help design the layout of engineering process systems. The graphical diagrams include important information for installation or the systems included and provide detailed specifications outlining operational schemes and procedures.P&IDs are also used for systems modification and maintenance.

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.

AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web and mobile.

See how people are using Plant 3D toolset

PROCESS PIPELINE SERVICES

Elevating designs with 3D modelling

The Plant 3D toolset in AutoCAD helps oil and gas engineering and consulting firm to spot conflicts, manage site plans, and reduce turnaround time.

AALBORG ENERGIE TECHNIK

Designing biomass plants faster with BIM

AET uses BIM to develop biomass plants that generate environmentally-friendly energy using wood chips, corn stalks, and even chicken droppings.

HUNZIKER BETATECH AG

Modernising aged water infrastructure with BIM Workflows

The engineering firm was tasked with combining two aged wastewater treatment plants at one location. A task that could only be accomplished using BIM.

 

Benefits of the Plant 3D toolset

An AutoCAD productivity study

See how the Plant 3D toolset provided up to 74% overall productivity gain* when compared to basic AutoCAD.

FAQs on P&ID

Learn more about P&ID software with these commonly asked questions.

What does P&ID stand for?

P&ID stands for Piping and Instrumentation Diagram and utilises a standard set of symbols to illustrate process systems flow for design, development, and operation.

Who uses P&ID?

P&IDs are typically developed by process design engineers for industrial processes (physical, electrical, or mechanical) for product manufacturing. Piping and instrumentation engineers follow the schematics to plan and develop plant build-out and coordinate with construction teams for installation. Process operators will also use the P&ID schematics for safety, training and operation.

Can AutoCAD software be used for P&ID?

Yes, AutoCAD includes the Plant 3D toolset using industry-standard symbol libraries, drafting tools for quick P&ID schematics, and data validation to help identify potential errors in the design. AutoCAD also includes 3D modelling features to create rapid plant modeling in 3D.

What is AutoCAD Plant 3D used for?

AutoCAD Plant 3D is a toolset that is included with AutoCAD and is used to create and edit both P&ID and 3D plant models.

Is Plant 3D toolset included in AutoCAD?

Yes, all subscriptions of AutoCAD include the Plant 3D toolset. Learn more about Plant 3D toolset features.

How much does AutoCAD Plant 3D cost?

AutoCAD Plant 3D is included with your AutoCAD subscription.

What is the difference between P&ID and PFD?

A PFD is a process flow diagram which is a more general illustration of plant process flow between the major equipment in a plant. A P&ID is a more detailed schematic to show all the equipment, piping, instrumentation, and connexions at a plant.

What does a P&ID include?

A P&ID typically includes the following components:

  • Mechanical equipment and machinery
  • Lines and process piping
  • Piping fitting specifications
  • Other piping requirements (slope, special insulation, distance requirements, etc)
  • Manual and automated piping valves
  • Safety Values Drains and vents
  • Instruments and control devices Interconnections (OPC)
  • Notes and additional information

What standardised P&ID symbols and shapes does Plant 3D support?

All of the major industry-standard symbol libraries are available in Plant 3D including PIP, ISA, ISO/DIN, and JIS. Learn more.

