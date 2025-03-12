& Construction
PCB manufacturing, or printed circuit board manufacturing, is the process by which PCBs are produced for use in electronic devices. PCBs are components that provide both mechanical support and electrical connections for electronic components. This is achieved through conductive pathways or “tracks” that are etched from copper sheets and then laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. The process starts with the design of the PCB layout using PCB assembly software, which includes the positioning of the components and the routing of the electrical connections.
PCB manufacturing software, or PCB fabrication software, is a type of software used in the design and production of PCBs. These software tools assist engineers and designers in creating layouts for PCBs, which are used in virtually all electronics.
The software provides a range of functionality, including schematic capture (US Site), layout design and simulation (US Site). It can also generate files for manufacturing, such as Gerber files (US Site), which are a standard format for PCB manufacturing.
PCB assembly and manufacturing software, like Autodesk Fusion, enhances the productivity and effectiveness of the design and manufacturing processes, leading to higher-quality PCBs, reduced development time, improved collaboration and cost savings with less re-spins.
PCB manufacturing software, like Autodesk Fusion, offers electronics engineers powerful Electronic CAD design tools that empower you to effortlessly create, modify and optimise circuit layouts, component placement and trace routing (US Site) according to manufacturer preferences which streamline the entire design process.
Fusion data management enables real-time collaboration, version control and the sharing of design files, making it easier for teams to collaborate (US Site) effectively, exchange feedback and track design changes throughout development.
PCB manufacturing software include design rule checks (DRC) to make sure that the layout conforms to manufacturing and industry standards. They can also simulate and analyse electrical performance, signal integrity and thermal characteristics to help resolve potential issues before fabrication.
PCB fabrication software provides tools for optimising the design for manufacturing (DFM) (US Site). It helps identify issues such as component placement, spacing and solderability. This helps reduce the likelihood of errors, minimises rework and lower production costs.
Taking a printed circuit board from the initial design phase to final assembly and construction involves three primary stages.
The initial stage begins with taking an idea for a circuit board and turning it into a design file. PCB design software can help create iterative schematics and refine PCB designs for optimised layouts.
PCB fabrication is the manufacturing stage of the process that creates the physical components of a printed circuit board based on the specifications provided in the initial PCB design schematics.
PCB assembly (PCBA) is the final stage of printed circuit board construction that utilises a soldering process to mount the fabricated components onto an empty board in the layout from the design phase.
PCB fabrication software aids in the creation of medical devices such as patient monitoring systems, diagnostic equipment, implantable devices, medical imaging devices and laboratory instruments.
PCBs are manufactured for a wide range of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, smart home devices, audio/video equipment, wearables and more.
PCB fabrication software is used to create engine control units (ECUs), infotainment systems, instrument clusters, sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive electronic components.
From vital sign monitors to portable ECG machines, PCB manufacturing software enables the creation of innovative and precise electronic components for medical applications.
Industrial automation (US Site) systems use PCB manufacturing software to design and manufacture programmable logic controllers (PLCs), motor control boards, human-machine interfaces (HMIs), sensors and other devices used in manufacturing and process automation.
PCB manufacturing software is used in the aerospace industry to create communication, radar and navigation systems, drones and military equipment.
PCB fabrication software is used to create PCBs for robot controllers, sensor interfaces, motor control boards and more.
Fusion is the future of product design and the electronic workspace has a critical role in this digital platform. Fusion electronics (US Site) will allow your engineering team to implement the electronics required to make your product work. An essential step after designing your PCB is generating your PCB manufacturing files. This critical step traditionally consisted of multiple efforts that were error-prone. Fusion offers a range of options that simplify this traditionally complex task, making it just a few simple steps.
Fusion includes the conventional Gerber and drill outputs accepted by all manufacturers but also includes smarter export such as ODB++, which facilitates manufacturer simulation. From one-click export to fully manual configurable CAM exports are available.
Fusion empowers designers with cutting-edge simulation tools to meticulously assess the electrical performance of PCB designs. From comprehensive thermal analysis to precise electromagnetic interference (EMI) analysis, this all-in-one PCB fabrication software solution guarantees unparalleled optimisation and unwavering reliability.
Fusion electronics offers unparalleled PCB layout capabilities, empowering engineers to efficiently create intricate and precise circuit board designs. This PCB assembly software solution ensures optimal electronic design performance, reliability and manufacturability with advanced features such as violator mode options, efficient routing algorithms and simple setup design rule checks.
The library editor in Fusion provides a seamless and efficient solution for managing and organising component libraries. With its intuitive interface and powerful editing capabilities, designers can effortlessly create, modify and share libraries, streamlining the design process. Package editor includes all IPC-compliant templates to develop your footprint and mapped 3D model in moments. This robust management tool enables designers to maintain an extensive collection of components or save time using the included repository of components.
Fusion unleashes the power of immersive 3D visualisation, enabling designers to transform their PCB designs into vivid three-dimensional representations. This game-changing feature reveals potential mechanical clashes and provides a holistic view of the PCB's form factor, empowering designers to optimise design choices with precision and foresight.
Design Rule Checking (DRC) (US Site) in Fusion ensures foolproof designs by automatically scanning and validating your PCB layout against a comprehensive set of predefined rules. With real-time feedback and instant error detection, you can confidently eliminate design flaws, minimise prototyping iterations and accelerate time-to-market, ultimately delivering impeccable and reliable electronic products.
Optimise PCB design electromagnetic performance by controlling the impedance of every critical transmission line.
PCB fabrication software is a type of programme used for designing and creating printed circuit boards. It enables the design of circuit board layouts, placement of components and routing of connections between components. It can also be used to ensure that the layout meets design requirements, such as trace width and clearance between components.
PCB fabrication software is essential in the field of electronics as it allows engineers to create a virtual simulation of an electronic device, enabling 2D or 3D visualisation of circuits. This allows engineers to edit, modify and recheck components and circuitry before final assembly and voltage input.
Yes, Fusion supports the import of existing PCB designs. You can import designs from other PCB design software or file formats, such as Altium Designer, Eagle or Gerber files. Fusion’s import functionality allows you to retain the integrity of your design and continue working on it within the software.
Yes, Fusion supports collaborative PCB design (US Site). Its cloud-based platform enables real-time collaboration among team members, allowing multiple designers to work on the same design simultaneously. Fusion provides version control, comment features and design sharing capabilities to facilitate efficient collaboration throughout the design process.
While Fusion ECAD software works with Macs and Windows operating systems, not all ECAD software are Mac compatibles. If you own a Mac, check the minimum requirement section of the ECAD software you intend to purchase.
PCB assembly software is a type of software used in the process of attaching components to a PCB to create a fully functioning printed circuit assembly (PCA), also known as a printed circuit board assembly (PCBA).
This software can manage and streamline the assembly process, helping to ensure that components are attached to the board in the correct order and location. It can also assist with tasks such as solder paste application, component placement and soldering.
PCB assembly software can also refer to the software used to control the machines in an automated PCB assembly line. This can include software for programming pick-and-place machines, reflow ovens and inspection equipment.
One well-known example of PCB assembly software is Autodesk Fusion, which includes functionality for both PCB design and assembly.
AutoCAD is a computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design and modelling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features and more. And while Autodesk’s AutoCAD Electrical toolset includes all the features and tools you need for electrical design, it's not best suited for PCB Design. Autodesk Fusion, on the other hand, is a comprehensive tool that can be used for modelling, CAD, CAM and CAE, as well as PCB Design and manufacturing.
PCB (printed circuit board) manufacturing is a process that involves the fabrication and assembly of printed circuit boards. ECAD software can be used to create a digital workflow to streamline everything from PCB schematic design and layout to final board construction. And regardless of the various technologies each manufacturer utilises, the majority of the industry-leading facilities follow a specific set of steps to turn a design from the design data package to physical boards. The steps in this process are usually as follow:
While FR-4 is the most commonly used material for PCB design, there are several material choices to consider based on the unique design needs. Before selecting a material, it is recommended to first define the functionality and reliability requirements that the board must meet. As an example, PCBs that are involved in applications requiring high temperatures would require different temperature characteristics to PCBs that would be used in a smart home product. These requirements will typically include:
In addition to the above, other things to consider when it comes to PCB material are:
Several different factors will affect the cost of PCB Manufacturing software, but in general, you can expect them to be between $500 and $4000 per year (subscription)