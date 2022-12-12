-
The Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension (formerly Fusion 360 Signal Integrity Extension) is a cost-option signal integrity simulation and analysis service powered by Ansys technology that, when purchased, unlocks insights into the PCB design impacts on performance through information around signal length, impedance, inductance, resistance, delay and more. Extensions provide a flexible, cost-effective way for you to access more advanced technology in line with your changing business needs.