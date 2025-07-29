& Construction
Unlock the full potential of AI to boost productivity across every stage of your product development journey. Fusion connects your data from design to manufacturing to production – infused with powerful AI and automation that streamline workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks, and accelerate decision-making.
With Fusion, AI isn’t just an add-on – it’s built into a unified platform that spans across CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM. By harnessing intelligent automation and data-driven insights, you can innovate faster, reduce manual work and focus on strategic growth.
Embrace the future of manufacturing and elevate your business to new heights with Autodesk Fusion.
AI and automation tools automate tedious tasks, streamline manufacturing and drive efficiency, so your team can focus on innovation and growth.
Analyse large datasets to identify trends, predict outcomes, make data-driven decisions, detect errors and enhance product quality.
Connected data and unified workflows boost agility. Adapt quickly to market changes and customer demands, while seizing new opportunities.
Fusion's AI capabilities automatically generate 2D drawings, essential for manufacturing and documention.
Remove the mundane tasks required to document your design, while reducing errors and accelerating workflows.
AutoConstrain uses AI to simplify sketching by automatically defining geometry at any design stage.
Find missing dimensions or constraints, quickly add new details or build sketches from scratch, all while ensuring your sketches are fully defined.
Automated modelling in Fusion provides editable design alternatives, with minimal input, in minutes.
Quick explore new concepts, evaluate consolidating parts and develop complex connectivity within a system. With fully editable features, you have ultimate control over how you move your design forward.
Explore design possibilities that may not have been considered otherwise, leading to more efficient and creative solutions.
Streamline the design process, reduce costs and improve the overall quality and product performance.
The CloudNC CAM Assist Automation Add-in for Fusion converts 3D models of 3-axis components into machining strategies in seconds, automating repetitive CAM programming tasks.
It serves as a co-pilot, delivering strategies and estimations that previously took hours or days almost instantly.
Flexible purchasing options to meet your companies current and future needs.
CORE ESSENTIALS
Integrated cloud CAM, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists and teams working across the product development lifecycle.
Includes:
Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30 days
ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES
Advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.
Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:
ADVANCED DESIGN CAPABILITIES
Powerful design, simulation and lifecycle management tools for engineers, designers and teams working on complex, high-performing designs.
Go beyond CAD with advanced design tools:
– Alex Miller, Lead Mechanical Engineer, Newton
Reduction in weight
Reduction in stress
– Will King, Senior Design Engineer, SRAM
Increase in strength
Reduction in weight
– Walter Mitchell, Engineering Integration Manager, Stewart-Haas Racing
Reduction in weight
Increase in durability