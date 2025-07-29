AI-powered manufacturing starts with Autodesk Fusion

Equip your business with Fusion's agile AI and automation tools to swiftly adapt to market changes and meet customer demands.

Leading companies are pushing the limits of smart manufacturing

Accelerate production with intelligent automation

Unlock the full potential of AI to boost productivity across every stage of your product development journey. Fusion connects your data from design to manufacturing to production – infused with powerful AI and automation that streamline workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks, and accelerate decision-making.

With Fusion, AI isn’t just an add-on – it’s built into a unified platform that spans across CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM. By harnessing intelligent automation and data-driven insights, you can innovate faster, reduce manual work and focus on strategic growth.

Embrace the future of manufacturing and elevate your business to new heights with Autodesk Fusion.

Harness technology that puts key business priorities first

Drive innovation and boost productivity

AI and automation tools automate tedious tasks, streamline manufacturing and drive efficiency, so your team can focus on innovation and growth.

Unlock insights and perfect product quality

Analyse large datasets to identify trends, predict outcomes, make data-driven decisions, detect errors and enhance product quality.

Drive growth and easily navigate change

Connected data and unified workflows boost agility. Adapt quickly to market changes and customer demands, while seizing new opportunities.

AI and automation tools to transform your business

Streamline technical drawing creation

 

Fusion's AI capabilities automatically generate 2D drawings, essential for manufacturing and documention.

 

Remove the mundane tasks required to document your design, while reducing errors and accelerating workflows.

Learn more (US Site) 
BOM in Autodesk Fusion provides additional tools to collaborate and share product information between engineering and consumers of engineering data upstream and downstream.

Simplify the sketch process

 

AutoConstrain uses AI to simplify sketching by automatically defining geometry at any design stage.

 

Find missing dimensions or constraints, quickly add new details or build sketches from scratch, all while ensuring your sketches are fully defined. 

Learn more (US Site) 
Configurations in Autodesk Fusion enable you to make data-driven decisions, helping you reduce prototyping and manufacturing time while accelerating time-to-market.

Enable rapid design exploration

 

Automated modelling in Fusion provides editable design alternatives, with minimal input, in minutes.

 

Quick explore new concepts, evaluate consolidating parts and develop complex connectivity within a system.  With fully editable features, you have ultimate control over how you move your design forward.  

Learn more (US Site) 
Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing is the best tool in the market to manage 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC machines with advanced automation and accuracy.

Explore a range of design possibilites

 

Explore design possibilities that may not have been considered otherwise, leading to more efficient and creative solutions.

 

Streamline the design process, reduce costs and improve the overall quality and product performance.

Learn more

Generate toolpaths instantly

 

The CloudNC CAM Assist Automation Add-in for Fusion converts 3D models of 3-axis components into machining strategies in seconds, automating repetitive CAM programming tasks.

 

It serves as a co-pilot, delivering strategies and estimations that previously took hours or days almost instantly.

Learn more (US Site) 

Extend your AI capabilities even further with our manufacturing partners

Plans and pricing

Flexible purchasing options to meet your companies current and future needs.

CORE ESSENTIALS

Autodesk Fusion

Integrated cloud CAM, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists and teams working across the product development lifecycle.

 

Includes:

  • Fully integrated CAD/CAM
  • Real-time team collaboration
  • PCB design alongside mechanical part creation
  • Drawing automation and design configurations

Try Autodesk Fusion free for 30 days

 

/year ($57/month, billed annually)

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.

 

 

Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • Comprehensive 2D to 5-axis machining
  • Cutting, milling, turning and turn-mill
  • Manufacturing automation
  • Part inspection and probing
  • Free and editable post-processors

 

/year ($170/month, billed annually)

ADVANCED DESIGN CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Powerful design, simulation and lifecycle management tools for engineers, designers and teams working on complex, high-performing designs.

 

 

Go beyond CAD with advanced design tools:

  • 10 additional simulation types
  • Generative design technology
  • Advanced mesh editing and surfacing
  • Additional plastic rules for designs
  • Integrated lifecycle management

 

/year ($183/month, billed annually)

