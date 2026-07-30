Yes. When you purchase Autodesk software online through our store, a GST-compliant tax invoice containing your GST number is automatically generated and made available after purchase. To receive a GST invoice, simply enter a valid GST number during checkout.





The new Autodesk online store experience also gives you greater control over your purchases by providing direct access to GST invoices from your Autodesk account, making it easier to manage records, approvals, and business documentation.