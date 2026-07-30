& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Choose from Autodesk tools made to get you from concept to completion. For architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment, all in one place.
Choose the subscription option that best fits your timeline and budget. Monthly plans start at just ₹1,062*, with annual term and Flex tokens available for longer-term needs.
Buy Autodesk products securely, quickly, and with confidence. Pay the way that's easiest for you, using net banking, debit cards, credit cards, or India's popular payment method, UPI.
Buy directly from Autodesk, get GST invoices, create self-serve quotations, and purchase multiple products in a single checkout. Everything you need for faster approvals, cleaner records, and easier purchase management.
Start with 33 Flex tokens from just ₹9,735 and use them across eligible Autodesk products and your team members. Pay only for what you need and access Autodesk Flex exclusively through the Autodesk online store.
Renew up to 90 days in advance, leverage co-term subscriptions across products, and manage bulk renewals from one place. Stay in control of your subscriptions and avoid unnecessary interruptions.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web and mobile.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more
Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration and co-ordination software for architecture, engineering and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD Plant 3D.
Our team is here to assist you in choosing the right solution or completing a purchase.
Yes. When you purchase Autodesk software online through our store, a GST-compliant tax invoice containing your GST number is automatically generated and made available after purchase. To receive a GST invoice, simply enter a valid GST number during checkout.
The new Autodesk online store experience also gives you greater control over your purchases by providing direct access to GST invoices from your Autodesk account, making it easier to manage records, approvals, and business documentation.
Yes. The upgraded Autodesk online store allows you to add multiple Autodesk products, subscription plans, terms, and quantities to a single cart before completing your purchase.
Whether you're buying AutoCAD, Revit, Autodesk Flex, or multiple Autodesk subscriptions, you can manage them within a single order and complete checkout with one payment. This streamlined buying experience helps businesses purchase Autodesk software faster and more efficiently than before.
For customers in India, UPI offers a familiar and convenient payment experience. Unified Payments Interface (UPI), operated by NPCI, currently supports transactions up to ₹1,00,000 per transaction, subject to individual bank limits and policies.
When you buy Autodesk software online, you can choose from multiple payment options, such as net banking, debit cards, and credit cards, or the way India pays – UPI. The Autodesk online store is designed to give you more ways to purchase Autodesk products using the payment method that best fits your business needs.
Autodesk Flex is a pay-as-you-go purchasing option that lets you pre-purchase Autodesk Flex tokens and use them to access eligible Autodesk products on a daily basis.
Flex is ideal for individuals, growing teams, and businesses that need occasional access to software without committing to a full subscription. Flex starts at just ₹9375 (with as few as 33 tokens), making it easier to get started and scale usage based on your needs.
With Autodesk Flex, you can share token access across team members and use eligible Autodesk products as required, helping you pay only for what you use. You can find more details on token rates and usage for your desired products from our tools like:
The Autodesk online store offers annual term, monthly term, and Flex tokens (eligible products), giving you the flexibility to choose the option that best fits your project timeline, budget, and business requirements.
Annual subscriptions are ideal for mid to long term projects. While, monthly plans make it easier to access Autodesk software for short-term projects. For occasional users, Autodesk Flex provides a pay-as-you-go alternative through Flex tokens that can be distributed across users.
Whether you're looking for CAD tools for small business, flexible Revit plans, monthly plans for BIM software, Autodesk Flex, or other Autodesk products, the online store gives you multiple ways to purchase and manage your software from one place. For further assistance, consult our buying experts on 18003090613.
*AutoCAD Web per month including taxes