& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Your next infrastructure platform is a big decision. This eBook explores why Autodesk is the right choice for where the industry is headed and how we can help make the transition as smooth as possible.
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