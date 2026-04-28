A significant share of treated water is lost before it reaches customers, reducing reliability and increasing costs. This whitepaper shows how utilities can recover supply through better visibility, modeling, and system management.

Non-revenue water is one of the most persistent challenges facing urban utilities in India. It reflects not only physical losses like leaks, but also gaps in metering, billing, and system visibility. Left unaddressed, it limits service reliability, strains utility finances, and increases pressure on already scarce water resources.

This whitepaper, authored by Autodesk and Tata Consulting Engineers, outlines a structured approach to reducing NRW through a combination of engineering practices, operational improvements, and digital tools. It connects policy, infrastructure, and data to show how utilities can recover lost water, improve efficiency, and deliver more consistent service without expanding supply.