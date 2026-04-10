Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Most construction projects face the same problems. Costs increase during execution. Work gets delayed. Design errors lead to rework. Teams do not work from the same plan.
BIM allows you to create a complete 3D model of your project before construction begins. You can identify issues early. You can plan materials and cost more accurately. You can ensure that all teams work with the same information.
Projects in India that use BIM are seeing clear results.
BIM ROI report includes real examples from Indian projects. It explains what works and how you can apply it to your own work.
If you are responsible for project cost, timelines, or delivery, this report will help you.
Download and see how you can improve your next project.
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