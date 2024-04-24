Autodesk Fusion Manage

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report (Ireland) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Minimize time-consuming activities such as data entry, emails, meetings, and searching for information.
Get to market faster with configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows to reduce delays.
Automate quality workflows, track and record changes, and analyze quality metrics to prevent issues.
Create personalized, graphically rich dashboards and reports to monitor key metrics and trends.
Drive innovation by capturing ideas and applying a formal process to review and implement those ideas.
Give stakeholders real-time access to the data they need for quoting, procurement, and product development.
Get a clear view of the details you need to submit, track, and approve change requests and change orders.
Ensure that your products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment.
Increase productivity with a collection of free business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time.
Build competitive product portfolios with integrated change management and product development tracking.
Centrally manage and share BOMs, ensuring stakeholders are working with the most up-to-date information.
Extend the value of your data by integrating PLM with other business systems like ERP and CRM.
Product portfolio management
Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification and make it accessible to all stakeholders in real time. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.
New product introduction
Keep product development projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.
Quality management
Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems, and make corrections.
Change management
Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals, and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes, and provide change documentation for audits.
Supplier collaboration
Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.
Comprehensive process
template library
Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customize and adapt each business process to meet your organization’s needs.
Open API for integrations
Extend the value of your data across departments by integrating Fusion Manage with other business systems such as ERP and CRM.
Custom integrations
Program custom solutions with a powerful set of APIs built specifically to execute programmable services via the web and build connections using other enterprise application interfaces.
Automated revision control
Quickly find and reuse CAD files, track revisions, and automatically capture the complete history of your changes as you work.
Design collaboration and review
Share real-time data with context of 3D design intention. Gather and request feedback easily via markup and comments without assigning CAD licenses.
Customizable release workflows
Customize your engineering release workflow for all related CAD data. The release workflow can be simple or complex, allowing your business to enforce organizational standards on data creation, review, and release processes.